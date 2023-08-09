What Blue Ivy Wore on Stage During the Renaissance Tour, So far...

Eleven-year-old Blue Ivy has become one of the most anticipated performers on the Renaissance World Tour! Along with her shy waving and outdancing-her mama, she’s also developed an adorable wardrobe on the road! From funky sunglasses, new hairdos, and a pair of heels, here’s what Blue has worn onstage this summer!
PARIS- MAY 26
Blue Ivy’s outfit for her first surprise performance on the Renaissance Tour was an all-silver look. She wore a sparkly long-sleeve top, metallic cargo pants, silver hightop sneakers, and silver sunglasses.
LONDON- MAY 29
Blue joined her mother once again for the London mini-residency wearing all red! She donned a zip-up jumpsuit with a red sparkly long-sleeve top underneath, her silver sneakers, and a pair of black sunglasses.
LONDON- JUNE 1
The preteen wore the red jumpsuit once again with the red long sleeve, but switched up her accessories! She wore a pair of oval sunglasses and a bandana for the front of her braids.
LONDON- JUNE 4
The silver is back! This time, Blue wore a metallic short sleeve jacket on top of her silver top.
BARCELONA- JUNE 8
Blue continued to wear the all-red look for the Barcelona show. She switched up her sunglasses for some super cool red ones! She also showed off her beautiful ‘fro!
AMSTERDAM- JUNE 18
Folks, the jumpsuit is here to stay, but Blue’s silk press was “bouncing and behaving’” as her grandmother Tina Knowles wrote in an Instagram post!
FRANKFURT- JUNE 24
Fresh box braids and goggle glasses were added to the red look for Blue’s last performance in Europe!
PHILADELPHIA- JULY 12
New outfit alert! Blue wore camo print items from head to toe by her namesake brand, Ivy Park. This was also the first show that she wore heels for her dance number! Okay, a superstar in training!
MINNEAPOLIS- JULY 20
Blue brought back out the red jumpsuit for Minneapolis but wore a geometric print zip-up top underneath!
CHICAGO- JULY 22
She repeated her Ivy Park look for the Chicago show! The sequin, oversized coat is so cute!
DETROIT- JULY 26
Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams designed Blue’s outfit for the Detroit show! She wore a black two-piece set with silver and black square detailing! She wore some huge black sunglasses as well.
NEW JERSEY- JULY 29
Ivy Park is back in the house! Blue wore a matching outfit with her mother, with an orange, blue, and white jersey with other previously-seen rhinestone army pants.
NEW JERSEY- JULY 30
Blue opted for the gray space-theme Renaissance look for the second New Jersey show. She also wore black sneakers and surprised the audience by unzipping her jacket to reveal a New York sweatshirt! She always has to rep her birthplace!
BOSTON- AUGUST 1
She dropped the oversized jacket, y’all! Beyoncé’s mini-me wore the rhinestone camo-print pieces to Boston.
WASHINGTON, D.C.- AUGUST 5
The Renaissance crew traded their red pieces for blue for the first D.C. show. Did they possibly do that to support their special guests for the night, VP Kamala Harris and the Obamas? Either way, it was a great change-up!
WASHINGTON, D.C.- AUGUST 6
The camo is never gone for long! She wore the pieces once more and added some sleek, black sunglasses.