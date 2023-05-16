From parenting, to sex, to arguments, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been very open about different aspects of their marriage. However, there’s one topic most couples don’t like to discuss publicly: money. Now, Union is breaking that barrier in a discussion on Bloomberg’s Idea Generation. She explained how, despite her success, she still feels financial anxiety and pressure, as well as how the couple “split everything 50/50.”



When she was asked at what point in her career she felt comfortable about the money she was making, The Inspection star revealed that she’s still trying to figure that out.

“I struggle with that still because I think I just have more responsibilities for my money, so I get nervous, like, ‘Oh, god that that movie didn’t open, what does that mean?,” she said. “‘Am I gonna have enough to hold everybody up?’ And everyone’s like, ‘It’s coming, calm down.’ I’m trying to find peace in the journey. Not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine. Which is hard.”

Union opened up about how her extra responsibilities can make it difficult for the Bring It On actress to allow herself time away from working.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” she said. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always the gorilla on your back that is like, ‘You gotta work. You wanna sleep in? You know, somebody might not eat.’ It’s hard to let that go. I’m working on that.”

It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging interview where the actress/producer discusses her long successful career. She notes how she decided to take acting lessons early on so she could be seen as more than a pretty face. She also explained how she now focuses on projects that have meaning for her, as she’s not interested in putting up with Hollywood “bullshit.”

“I choose to center my peace and my self worth now and I’m going to create things and do things my way,” she said.

Up next, Union will star in and produce the Netflix rom-com The Perfect Find, which is scheduled for release June 23. She also has the two-part documentary My Journey to 50, which chronicles her family’s trip to Africa to celebrate her 50th birthday. It premieres on BET+ on June 15.