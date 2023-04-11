Here's The Best Black Celebrity Bromances

It’s strange when two Black men or women (Think Gayle and Oprah) can’t have a strong same-sex friendship before people start claiming it is something it’s not. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors have always been buddies but that close friendship has been the center of snarky jokes. Take this week when Cam’ron’s annoying criticism of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors almost had people ready to cancel him. Despite what he had to say, we still love a good bromance.



Here are some of the best friendships between our favorite Black celebrities.