Here's The Best Black Celebrity Bromances

Black Love

Here's The Best Black Celebrity Bromances

This week, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Major's close friendship was criticized, which is nonsense. So here are more Black bromances for the haters.

By
Noah A. McGee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: emal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter (Getty Images)

It’s strange when two Black men or women (Think Gayle and Oprah) can’t have a strong same-sex friendship before people start claiming it is something it’s not. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors have always been buddies but that close friendship has been the center of snarky jokes. Take this week when Cam’ron’s annoying criticism of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors almost had people ready to cancel him. Despite what he had to say, we still love a good bromance.

Here are some of the best friendships between our favorite Black celebrities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele

Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Although these two comedians have taken different career paths in recent years, they were seen as besties during the golden years of their sketch comedy show Key & Peele.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage (Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors has been the focus of a recent scandal, but the two actors were seen at the hip leading up to the release of Creed III. Their bromance has some folks bothered, but they don’t seem to care.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Drake & Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake & Odell Beckham Jr.

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Screenshot: YouTube

Drake is friends with many professional athletes. But his BFF has to be Odell Beckham Jr. In 2016, the star receiver revealed that he was rooming with the Canadian rapper while recording his 2016 album Views. He also appeared in the music video for Drake’s 2020 record, “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Victor Chavez (Getty Images)

Opposites attract. One is huge and physically intimidating, and the other is short and funny. Despite these two being completely different, they are so perfect together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP (Getty Images)

The bromance between these two funny actors translates on and off the screen. Their chemistry is great in every Bad Boys movie, but they also seem to have a good time when they’re not playing best friends in a buddy cop movie.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Drake & 21 Savage

Drake & 21 Savage

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

Drake has a lot of hip-hop friends, but he might make his best music with Atlanta rapper 21 Savage. The two released their beloved collab album Her Loss in 2022 and they are set to go on a nationwide tour later this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Pusha T & Pharell

Pusha T & Pharell

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

This might be the longest-running bromance on this list. These two accomplished Virginia artists have been working together since they were teenagers. Outside of producing countless bangers for Pusha, Pharell was also in the rapper’s wedding in 2018.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Michael B. Jordan & Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan & Chadwick Boseman

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

This one breaks our hearts. Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman were a pleasure to watch in the 2018 movie Black Panther. But it was even more enjoyable to watch them off-screen, as they promoted the historical film.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator

A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Lars Niki (Getty Images)

These fly MCs are always goofing off together. Just watch this six-minute video and you can see how much fun they have together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Cam’ron & Mase

Cam’ron & Mase

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Screenshot: YouTube

For the longest, these two Harlem rappers were engulfed in a 20-year beef. But, after squashing it in 2022, the two have been making some hilarious content, most notably on their sports show, It Is What It Is.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Michael B. Jordan & Steelo Brim

Michael B. Jordan & Steelo Brim

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan might be the bigger celebrity between the two, but he’s always seen hanging out with his long-time friend Steelo Brim, who’s a regular on the MTV show, Ridiculousness.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Drake & Lil Yachty

Drake & Lil Yachty

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Prince Williams (Getty Images)

Althought Drake and Lil Yachty don’t have a history of making amazing music together, they’ve been spending a lot of time with each other lately. Their bromance was on full display when they interviewed each other a month ago.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony & Chris Paul

LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony & Chris Paul

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: USA Today

The banana boat crew! These NBA legends have been friends since the early 2000s. Despite these Hall of Fame-level players competing against each other over the years, they always find the time to spend time together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Kevin Garnett & Paul Pierce

Kevin Garnett & Paul Pierce

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu (Getty Images)

These former Celtics teammates have rekindled their friendship in recent years. Paul Pierce has been a regular on Kevin Garnett’s podcast for the past few months as the two discuss hoops.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Stephen Jackson & Matt Barnes

Stephen Jackson & Matt Barnes

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Best Black Celebrity Bromances
Photo: Showtime

These former NBA players were never the biggest stars in the league, but they were always among the most genuine. Their All the Smoke podcast is among the most listened-to sports shows out thanks to Barnes and Jackson always keeping it 100 with their guests and each other.

Advertisement

17 / 17