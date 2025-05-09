Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Black Celeb Moms Whose Daughters Look Exactly Like Them

Mothers Day 2025: From Erykah Badu to Niecy Nash-Betts, these celeb women have daughters who stole their famous faces.

Published

Dia Nash (L) and Niecy Nash attend The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Frederick M. Brown

There’s something about Mother’s Day that just hits different. Not only is it a amazing day to honor the women who brought us into the world and shapes us, but it’s also a good day to look back and reminisce on special moments. It’s also fun to see just how much you’ve started to look like your mom as you age and marvel at the resemblance. For some of our fave Black celeb moms and their daughters specifically—not only are they gorgeous and talented, but many of them look so much alike, it’s almost as if they hit copy + paste on the gene pool.

Whether they’re gracing red carpets together or just serving flawless selfies on Instagram, these mother-daughter duos remind us that beauty, style, and star power truly run deep. From Niecy Nash-Betts and her mini-me daughter Dia, to Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow, these duos prove that Black don’t crack—and sometimes, it barely even budges across generations.

And it’s in that vein and in honor of Mother’s Day, that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look at a handful of our fave Black celebrity moms and daughters who have us constantly doing a double take. So get ready to scroll, swoon, and maybe even call your own mama just to say, “We kinda cute too, twin!”

Keep reading to get into the goodness!

Erykah Badu & Puma

Photo: Getty Images Andreas Rentz for GQ Germany Photo: Getty Images Andreas Rentz for GQ Germany

Talk about the “spitting image,” Erykah and Puma are most definitely twins and there’s no doubt about it!

Brandy Norwood & Sy’rai Smith

Screenshot: Instagram/Sy’rai Smith Screenshot: Instagram/Sy’rai Smith

Do we really have to say much here? The smiles and cheekbone structures alone give them away. So cute!

Niecy Nash-Betts & Dia La Ren Nash

Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman

Niecey Nash-Betts and Dia are arguably the most look-alikest lookalikes we’ve seen in a long time. Wow!

Jada Pinkett-Smith & Willow Smith

Photo: Getty Images Frazer Harrison Photo: Getty Images Frazer Harrison

OK, now it’s just unfair for there to be stunningly gorgeous people on this Earth that both look like Jada Pinkett-Smith. Absolutely wild!

Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

Photo: Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer for InStyle Photo: Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer for InStyle

You know how people question which came first: the chicken or the egg? That’s how we feel about Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz (Lenny, did you even try?)

Teyana Taylor & Junie

Screenshot: Instagram/Teyana Taylor Screenshot: Instagram/Teyana Taylor

Not only did Teyana Taylor give birth to one beautiful lookalike, she gave birth to two! How lucky is she?

Michelle Obama & Malia

This one is just a no-brainer, Malia lowkey stole Michelle Obama’s face and it’s truly a wonderful sight to see!

Thandiwe Newton & Nico Parker

Photo: Getty Images Frazer Harrison Photo: Getty Images Frazer Harrison

OK, now Thandiwe Newton and her daughter’s resemblance is just straigtup highway robbery!

Lynn Whitfield & Grace Gibson

Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett for Critics Choice Association Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett for Critics Choice Association

You want to talk about copy & paste? That’s exactly what Lynn Whitfield did with her daughtee Grace and it’s truly astounding!

Tichina Arnold & Alijah Kai

Along with looking alike, Tichina Arnold and her daughter Alijah Kai also have a similar sense of humor. It really doesn’t get any better than that!

Pauletta Washington & Olivia

Photo: Getty Images Arnold Turner Photo: Getty Images Arnold Turner

Denzel Washington’s genes were really no match for Pauletta’s because Olivia came out looking like her reincarnated. My, my, my!

Cynthia Bailey & Noelle

Photo: Getty Images Paras Griffin for Sony Pictures Entertainment Photo: Getty Images Paras Griffin for Sony Pictures Entertainment

Of course the daughter of a supermodel like Cynthia Bailey would come into this world looking like her, there was really no other choice. And Noelle is just as gorgeous!

Vanessa Williams & Jillian “Lion Babe” Hervey

Photo: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy Photo: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy

Jillian Hervey may be known as “Lion Babe” musically, but her face screams “Vanessa Williams’ daughter” which is just as good of a blessing!

Lauryn Hill & Selah Marley

Photo: Getty Images Sarah Morris for The Recording Academy Photo: Getty Images Sarah Morris for The Recording Academy

Once again, a mother’s genes won out and Selah Marley is looking just like a little Lauryn Hill. You really do love to see it!

