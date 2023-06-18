Advertisement

Robinson said she kept the tour as a surprise until the day of when she woke up Ta-Vion and told him to be ready in his police uniform by 9 a.m last Friday. “I bet you I’m going to the police station,” he taunted, poking his mother with questions every few seconds. Then, just as he suspected, the police cruiser pulled up in the driveway.

The two officers greeted him and put his booster seat in the back of the patrol car for a ride down to the department. He got the complete experience from flying the drones to riding in the golf cart. He also left with tons of goodies including a collectible miniature car from the major’s office and a badge. Since that day, Robinson said Ta-Vion can’t stop talking about it and the officers insisted to bring him back for department-hosted events for the kids.

Advertisement

Robinson always makes a point to remind all of her children that while they should be careful when encountering the police, not to judge a person by their badge.

“There are some good police officers in this world regardless of what other people say,” Robinson said. “I really think [Ta-Vion] being a police officer will have a positive impact in this world.”