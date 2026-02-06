Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Black Athletes You Should Watch During the Olympic Games

From medalist Erin Jackson to rookie Daryl Payne Jr. breaking the color barrier in the skeleton competition, these Olympic Games are set to be one to remember.

By










Published

LIVIGNO, ITALY – JANUARY 31: The olympic rings are seen prior to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on January 31, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Almost 3,000 athletes representing 92 countries are gearing up to compete at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games this month. With the Opening ceremony behind us, we’ve got a list of must-watch Black athletes—many of whom are making history. From Olympian alumna Erin Jackson to rookie Daryl Payne Jr. breaking the color barrier in the skeleton competition, these games are set to be one to remember.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Here’s 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

This year, the U.S. also has a large presence, but Black athletes are often underrepresented in the Olympics—especially the Winter Games. Because we know this, here’s the time to show up and out for Black athletes making noise in 2026.

Erin Jackson

CALGARY, AB – NOVEMBER 21: Erin Jackson (USA) races during the 1000m Women at ISU World Cup Speed Skating 2 on November 21, 2025, at Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Erin Jackson made history in 2022 as the first Black woman to win gold in an individual Winter Olympics event. She’s currently ranked no. 3 worldwide in the same event.

Elana Meyers Taylor

SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Bobsled athlete Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States poses for a photo during a Team USA Photo Shoot at Sunset Glenoaks Studios on May 20, 2025 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympic history during the 2022 games in Beijing. As a U.S. bobsledder, she hopes to win a fifth Olympic medal.

Laila Edwards

EDMONTON, CANADA – DECEMBER 10: Laila Edwards #10 of Team USA in action during Game One of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Laila Edwards is representing the next wave of American ice hockey. Her 2026 Winter Olympics debut made her the first Black woman to play for Team USA in an international women’s hockey competition. She already helped her team beat the Czech Republic in the first preliminary round.

Kaysha Love

UNSPECIFIED – FEBRUARY 03: Olympian Kaysha Love of Team United States poses for a photo on February 03, 2026 ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. (Photo by IOC via Getty Images)

You might not know what skeleton is, and this is your time to change that! Kaysha Love is set to compete in the sliding sport where an athlete rides head-first on a small sled– a skeleton bobsled– down an ice track. Love has been climbing the international ranks and plans to continue her momentum at this year’s games.

Bryan Sosoo

UNSPECIFIED – FEBRUARY 03: Olympian Bryan Sosoo of Team United States poses for a photo on February 03, 2026 ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. (Photo by IOC via Getty Images)

Bryan Sosoo is putting on for Black men in the bobsledding competition. The Ghanaian-American began his athletic career in track and field, but he made the jump to bobsledding and has been killing it ever since.

Azaria Hill

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 30: Azaria Hill (L) and Kaysha Love of Team United States attends the Team USA Welcome Experience on January 30, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Azaria Hill also has a track and field background and is competing in bobsledding. She’s the daughter of boxer Virgil Hill and sprinter Denean Howard-Hill, two Olympian medal winners. “I always wanted to be an Olympian since I could understand what the Olympics was, and what my parents and my aunt did,” Hill said in an interview.

Daryl Payne Jr.

Texas native Daryl Payne Jr. is proving that you can bring country life even to the iciest parts of the world with his Olympic debut. He’s competing in the skeleton competition, making him the first African American man to ever do so.

“Achieving that would not only fulfill my dream but allow me to serve as a role model for younger minority generations who may not see themselves in this sport—or even know it exists,” he said. “Becoming a pioneer and a source of inspiration for my community would be one of the greatest honors of all.”

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

The Best Black Super Bowl Halftime Performances of the Modern Era, Ranked

The Best Black Super Bowl Halftime Performances of the Modern Era, Ranked

Prince, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar set the bar very high for Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl 58 halftime show. Let’s take a look at who did it the best! …
Continue Reading
Say It Loud: This is The Ultimate Black History Month Playlist

Say It Loud: This is The Ultimate Black History Month Playlist

This February, we’re listening to these soul, R&B and hip-hop hits by some of our favorite Black artists …
Continue Reading
Rapper Lil Jon Speaks Out After Missing Son Is Found Dead

Rapper Lil Jon Speaks Out After Missing Son Is Found Dead

Lil Jon is facing an unfathomable loss in his family and now he’s sharing his devastation with his fans …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Guess What J. Cole's Net Worth Really Is?

You’ll Never Guess What J. Cole’s Net Worth Really Is?

After J. Cole dropped what’s expected to be his last studio album, we’re looking at the insane net worth he’s gained over the years …
Continue Reading
A$AP Rocky's Interaction With Kids in a Harlem Classroom Might Just Surprise You

A$AP Rocky’s Interaction With Kids in a Harlem Classroom Might Just Surprise You

Rapper A$AP Rocky is flexing his rap skills and just how good he is with kids in a new, viral video. And it’s way too heartwarming! …
Continue Reading
Viral Video Shows Brazen Chicago Daylight Shooting That Killed Woman as Baby Rode in Back Seat

Viral Video Shows Brazen Chicago Daylight Shooting That Killed Woman as Baby Rode in Back Seat

Steps away from Chicago’s St. Sabina Church, a brazen shooting caught on camera killed one woman and wounded another as a baby sat in the backseat …
Continue Reading
GloRilla's Sister Blasts Her for Not Giving Back to Family, But the Internet Says Not So Fast!

GloRilla’s Sister Blasts Her for Not Giving Back to Family, But the Internet Says Not So Fast!

Rapper GloRilla’s family business is being put out on front street thanks to her sister. But folks online aren’t taking it the way she probably thought! …
Continue Reading
Which Stars Could Join Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl LX? We Have An Idea

Which Stars Could Join Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl LX? We Have An Idea

Bad Bunny is gearing up to take the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl! And we have a good idea of who might join him …
Continue Reading
Black Super Bowl Firsts You Never Knew About

Black Super Bowl Firsts You Never Knew About

Check out some of the Black NFL players and staff who made history at the Super Bowl championship game! …
Continue Reading
British Airways Flight Turns Into Full-On Sunday Service Mid-Air

British Airways Flight Turns Into Full-On Sunday Service Mid-Air

Passengers on a flight from London to Jamaica took to the aisles to sing and pray, but not everyone was feeling it …
Continue Reading
Trump Just Took His Most Viciously Racist Shot at the Obamas to Date

Trump Just Took His Most Viciously Racist Shot at the Obamas to Date

Trump’s latest attacks against Barack and Michelle Obama during Black History Month have the internet in a frenzy …
Continue Reading
Professor: Why Black People Should Skip The Super Bowl This Year

Professor: Why Black People Should Skip The Super Bowl This Year

On the NFL’s biggest stage, Black labor is everywhere and Black leadership is nowhere …
Continue Reading
Christopher 'Kid 'n Play' Reid Shares Shocking Health News

Christopher ‘Kid ‘n Play’ Reid Shares Shocking Health News

Kid from the popular 90s rap dup Kid’n Play is opening up about a shocking health experience and urging fans to take action for their own lives! …
Continue Reading
You <i>Have</i> to Read Whoopi Goldberg's Hilarious Life Update

You Have to Read Whoopi Goldberg’s Hilarious Life Update

Whoopi Goldberg is once again going viral for her comments about love and relationships and it’s clear to see why! …
Continue Reading
The Historical Reasons Black Folks Are Rooting for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Historical Reasons Black Folks Are Rooting for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Wondering why Black folks are excited for Bad Bunny’s halftime show? Well, you may be shocked to find out the historic connection between Black Americans and Puerto Ricans …
Continue Reading
The Mystery of a Philly Woman Found Frozen to Death Under a Bridge After Being Kicked Out of Nightclub

The Mystery of a Philly Woman Found Frozen to Death Under a Bridge After Being Kicked Out of Nightclub

A Philadelphia family is demanding answers after a woman was found frozen to death under a highway bridge after she was kicked out of a nightclub …
Continue Reading
A Bullet Destroyed a Black Iowa Teen's Jaw, Here's How AI Made It Right

A Bullet Destroyed a Black Iowa Teen’s Jaw, Here’s How AI Made It Right

After undergoing multiple surgeries to replace a jaw that was shattered in a tragic shooting, Mya Buie is getting a well-deserved second chance …
Continue Reading
Sparkle Denies ‘Grooming’ Allegations Following R. Kelly Victim's Explosive CBS Mornings Interview

Sparkle Denies ‘Grooming’ Allegations Following R. Kelly Victim’s Explosive CBS Mornings Interview

After Reshona Landfair’s viral CBS Mornings appearance, her aunt Sparkle is denying claims that she enabled R. Kelly’s abuse, calling the allegations of grooming an “absolute lie.” …
Continue Reading
Grand Jury Calls Close Friend of D4vd to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Grand Jury Calls Close Friend of D4vd to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Reports that a grand jury could indict D4vd in connection to the death of Celeste Rivas are coming to light …
Continue Reading
Internet Responds to Joe Budden Calling Out Rappers for Being Too Quiet About ICE Raids

Internet Responds to Joe Budden Calling Out Rappers for Being Too Quiet About ICE Raids

Joe Budden has had it with the hip-hop community and its alleged lack of concern for all the ICE raids and chaos. And he’s got something to say about it! …
Continue Reading