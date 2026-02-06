Black Athletes You Should Watch During the Olympic Games

LIVIGNO, ITALY – JANUARY 31: The olympic rings are seen prior to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on January 31, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Almost 3,000 athletes representing 92 countries are gearing up to compete at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games this month. With the Opening ceremony behind us, we’ve got a list of must-watch Black athletes—many of whom are making history. From Olympian alumna Erin Jackson to rookie Daryl Payne Jr. breaking the color barrier in the skeleton competition, these games are set to be one to remember.

This year, the U.S. also has a large presence, but Black athletes are often underrepresented in the Olympics—especially the Winter Games. Because we know this, here’s the time to show up and out for Black athletes making noise in 2026.

Erin Jackson

CALGARY, AB – NOVEMBER 21: Erin Jackson (USA) races during the 1000m Women at ISU World Cup Speed Skating 2 on November 21, 2025, at Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Erin Jackson made history in 2022 as the first Black woman to win gold in an individual Winter Olympics event. She’s currently ranked no. 3 worldwide in the same event.

Elana Meyers Taylor

SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Bobsled athlete Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States poses for a photo during a Team USA Photo Shoot at Sunset Glenoaks Studios on May 20, 2025 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympic history during the 2022 games in Beijing. As a U.S. bobsledder, she hopes to win a fifth Olympic medal.

Laila Edwards

EDMONTON, CANADA – DECEMBER 10: Laila Edwards #10 of Team USA in action during Game One of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Laila Edwards is representing the next wave of American ice hockey. Her 2026 Winter Olympics debut made her the first Black woman to play for Team USA in an international women’s hockey competition. She already helped her team beat the Czech Republic in the first preliminary round.

Kaysha Love

UNSPECIFIED – FEBRUARY 03: Olympian Kaysha Love of Team United States poses for a photo on February 03, 2026 ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. (Photo by IOC via Getty Images)

You might not know what skeleton is, and this is your time to change that! Kaysha Love is set to compete in the sliding sport where an athlete rides head-first on a small sled– a skeleton bobsled– down an ice track. Love has been climbing the international ranks and plans to continue her momentum at this year’s games.

Bryan Sosoo

UNSPECIFIED – FEBRUARY 03: Olympian Bryan Sosoo of Team United States poses for a photo on February 03, 2026 ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. (Photo by IOC via Getty Images)

Bryan Sosoo is putting on for Black men in the bobsledding competition. The Ghanaian-American began his athletic career in track and field, but he made the jump to bobsledding and has been killing it ever since.

Azaria Hill

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 30: Azaria Hill (L) and Kaysha Love of Team United States attends the Team USA Welcome Experience on January 30, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Azaria Hill also has a track and field background and is competing in bobsledding. She’s the daughter of boxer Virgil Hill and sprinter Denean Howard-Hill, two Olympian medal winners. “I always wanted to be an Olympian since I could understand what the Olympics was, and what my parents and my aunt did,” Hill said in an interview.

Daryl Payne Jr.

Texas native Daryl Payne Jr. is proving that you can bring country life even to the iciest parts of the world with his Olympic debut. He’s competing in the skeleton competition, making him the first African American man to ever do so.

“Achieving that would not only fulfill my dream but allow me to serve as a role model for younger minority generations who may not see themselves in this sport—or even know it exists,” he said. “Becoming a pioneer and a source of inspiration for my community would be one of the greatest honors of all.”