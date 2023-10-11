Best Fashion Moments at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Although the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards was recorded on Oct. 3, fans were able to watch the entire show in full on Tuesday. Hosted by Fat Joe, the award show took place in Atlanta and featured the most beloved, legendary, and popular figures in the genre including Ludacris, Kid Capri, Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Sexxy Red, GloRilla, and many more.

Advertisement

While it’s not considered as big as the Grammy’s or BET’s main award show, it’s still a fun time for the rap’s most popular to come together. As a result, we get some interesting outfits. Some are good, others are misses.

Since we already went over the train wrecks, let’s look at the good fashion moments at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.