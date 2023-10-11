Best Fashion Moments at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fashion

Ludacris, Vic Mensa, and Flo Milli had some of the best looks at this year's award show.

By
Noah A. McGee
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Although the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards was recorded on Oct. 3, fans were able to watch the entire show in full on Tuesday. Hosted by Fat Joe, the award show took place in Atlanta and featured the most beloved, legendary, and popular figures in the genre including Ludacris, Kid Capri, Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Sexxy Red, GloRilla, and many more.

While it’s not considered as big as the Grammy’s or BET’s main award show, it’s still a fun time for the rap’s most popular to come together. As a result, we get some interesting outfits. Some are good, others are misses.

Since we already went over the train wrecks, let’s look at the good fashion moments at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Ludacris

Ludacris

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

This isn’t a red carpet look, but boy, do I love this fit from Atlanta legend Ludacris. The afro and the throwback Deion Sanders jersey just does it for me.

DC Young Fly

DC Young Fly

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

DC Young Fly didn’t follow the path that his fellow comedian Lil’ Duval took. Young Fly went for a more classy and timeless look that got the job done.

Meghan James

Meghan James

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

All black on a dress is always a good look when going to an award show.

Danielle Miller

Danielle Miller

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

Again, all Black is always a good look when attending an award show.

Fat Joe

Fat Joe

Photo: Terence Rushin (Getty Images)

Big boy fashion matters too. Fat Joe had a plethora of looks at the award show. It makes sense since he was the host, but this one was by far the best. The white on white is just clean.

Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

Vic Mensa is underrated as an MC and as a style figure. He does both quite well and this is another example that he’s always fresh.

Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Similar to Ludacris, I love this look because it’s a throwback. Jermaine Dupri used to always wear his jerseys backward and make it look cool, glad he brought it back for his performance.

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart-Harris

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart-Harris

Photo: Marcus Ingram (Getty Images)

Their outfits aren’t anything special separately, but together, they are super cute. It’s just nice to see Da Brat and her wife, Jessica, holding each other on the red carpet.

Dess Dior

Dess Dior

Photo: Carol Lee Rose/WireImage (Getty Images)

All red is not as “risky” as it was 10 years ago, but I still like this look from Dess Dior. The red leather jacket adds a nice little touch.

Flo Milli

Flo Milli

Photo: Nykieria Chaney/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

The BET Hip Hop Awards aren’t as formal as other award shows, so artists can have some fun with their outfits. Like Flo Milli, who added a fun hat to match her cute dress.

Baby Tate

Baby Tate

Photo: Derek White (Getty Images)

Baby Tate’s look is similar to Flo Milli’s but it’s still just as good.

Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke

Photo: Nykieria Chaney/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I know this look may be wild for some, but I’m a fan of the green flames (?) on the all-denim fit.

B. Simone

B. Simone

Photo: Marcus Ingram (Getty Images)

Ladies, you can never go wrong with an all-white dress.

Erica Banks

Erica Banks

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

I feel like you don’t see a lot of Brown dresses on red carpets, but Erica Banks made it work here.

Young Devyn

Young Devyn

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

This fit feels like it’s inspired by Young Devyn’s Trinidadian roots, and I respect it.

