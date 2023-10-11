The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Squeezed Some Fun Nostalgia Out of a Messy Show

I’m in my 40s, so I definitely wasn’t the demographic for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. I was expecting to feel old and out of touch, but I also thought I would at least be entertained by the music. I was very wrong. While there were a few moments of fun nostalgia, it was mostly a wild mess of an affair.



I knew I was in trouble when things kicked off with Sexyy Red and DaBaby. It just wasn’t good, and the crowd was not interested. The audience basically sitting on their hands was a running theme throughout the night. I don’t know what was going on, but these people just did not care. Just in case you’re wondering, they did actually hand out a few awards, though most of the winners were not in attendance. Lucky them. Kendrick Lamar led the night with four awards, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer and Video Director of the Year.

Following the lackluster opening, host Fat Joe informed us that the show would serve as a tribute to all the great DJs and producers who made hip hop possible. Then, DJ D-Nice and Kid Capri hit the stage to drop some classics, which got the crowd way more excited than the actual live performance that preceded it. That’s right, a party mix of favorites was a better opening than Sexyy Red and DaBaby. As it turns out, the rotating roster of legendary DJs were one of the highlights of the night.

Though the live performances left A LOT to be desired, the cyphers featured some awesome new talent. It wasn’t a competition, but if it was, the women absolutely would have won. If you’re truly interested in finding new hip hop that’s worth your time, check out LaNell Grant; Maiya The Don; Lady London; and Lola Brooke.

A standout moment came when Timbaland and Swizz Beatz received the Cultural Influence Award. Fans wasted no time saluting them, not only for their contributions to the music, but for literally saving us during the pandemic with Verzuz. On Twitter, one person showed their gratitude, writing, “Verzuz and Club Quarantine held us down during the pandemic.”

We finally got some real hip hop when Rakim and LL Cool J took the stage to show these kids how it’s supposed to be done. It was refreshing to be entertained by professionals in the middle of all the chaotic shenanigans. One viewer put it best, writing, “Rakim and LL giving a masterclass in Hip-Hop Stage performance!!!”

Since the event took place in Atlanta, the only thing that got the audience truly excited was the 30th anniversary tribute to So So Def. Jermaine Dupri; Ludacris; Lil Jon; Bone Crusher; Nelly; Chingy; Tyrese; Bow Wow; Dem Franchize Boyz; and Da Brat took us on a fantastic trip down memory lane. The tribute was definitely a fan favorite, as it led to the most positive reactions of the night.

Jermaine Dupri Brings Ludacris, Chingy, Lil Jon & More To Perform Classics | Hip Hop Awards ‘23

One fan was excited to see So So Def get credit for its contributions, writing, “And that wasn’t even 1/4th of JD’s catalogue. So So Def and Jermaine Dupri really don’t get the flowers they deserve. That man has had the industry on lock for 3 decades.”

Another fan noted how the old folks finally got the moment they were waiting for, posting, “All us Aunties and Uncles just got our life!!!!”

Meanwhile, someone got deep in their nostalgia, writing, “This soso def set was everything I needed and more!!!!!!! @jermainedupri you did your big one!!!!! Thank you for all these hits it brings nothing but great memories please bring real music back!!!!!!”

“The So So Def set single [handedly] saved the WHOLE show,” wrote one fan who was absolutely exaggerating because nothing could save this show.

This awards show was two and half hours long, which was about an hour too much. Frankly, all we really needed was Rakim, LL, the amazing women on the cyphers and So So Def. Everything else could have been an email.