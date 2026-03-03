All You Didn’t Know About Atlanta’s ‘Magic City’ Strip Club

Screenshots from TikTok

In Atlanta, a city where chicken wings, Black Hollywood and trap music are highly revered, the mystery of the Magic City strip club has long confused outsiders. You probably recognize Magic City from the many references throughout hip-hop and in the film world. Or the fact that the Atlanta Hawks recently stirred up trouble with their March 16 “Magic City Monday” promos.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet called out the team for supporting the gentlemen’s club and “being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society,” 11 Alive reported. But what he and most folks don’t understand is Magic City is more than just a regular strip club.

For the last four decades, Magic City has remained an integral part of the fabric of Atlanta, where athletes, politicians, influencers, rappers and everyday people come together under one roof. Now, The Root is giving you the inside scoop on the lore of the iconic nightclub.

A Legendary Beginning

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney attends “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

It all started with a dream. In 1985, Michael “Magic” Barney had a vision to change strip club culture and create an establishment where customer service was king. “I used to go in [strip clubs] with a suit and tie and watch them beat people and drag them out. Back then, there was Montre’s, Purple Onion,” Barney told Atlanta Magazine. “Strip used to be dusty, old spots… I always imagined if I could get a higher quality of women, how it would go.”

The Recruitment Phase

Magic City started off with only one dancer, Barney said. And as the staff grew, Barney would show the girls the ropes. “He was the leader,” DJ Cecil “DC the Brain Supreme” Glenn said of Barney. “He’s the one who taught the girls how to do it. He taught them the game. That’s why so many of them are so loyal.” According to Glenn, Barney took his role as CEO very seriously and focused on changing the stigma of strip culture. “He taught them [the dancers] how to be women,” he said. “He was great for advice because he was so candid.”

2 Years In…

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: Killer Mike (L) and guests attend “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

By 1987, Barney was a master of the game. He made sure to always pay the liquor taxes on time and to close on time. Not only that, but Barney was not in the business of being sued or shut down — even though this was expected at nightclubs of the time. So, permits for the Magic dancers were required and updated often.

Athletes Take Notice

At any strip club, you’re bound to see athletes, musicians and rich business men ready to spend money. Barney said that at Magic City, it was the sports stars who helped shape the club’s fame. “I used to play football for Duke, so I knew how to relate to Deion [Sanders] and the football players,” he said. “Then it just grew from there.” NFL legends Sanders and Dominique Wilkins were some of the first big names to party at Magic. That, according to the owner, was the key to the club’s success.

Jermaine Dupri and the Rappers of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 2: Producer Jermaine Dupri (L) and rapper Ludacris at the after party following Usher’s sold out show at the Philips Arena, October 2, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

By the mid-90s, Magic City was doing pretty well. The annual Freaknik parties going down in Atlanta every spring break always guaranteed money for the club, and that on top of big spenders going in and out of Magic solidified the club as an nightlife staple. At the same time, music executive Jermaine Dupri was the hottest thing on the block, but Barney wouldn’t let him into the club until he was of age.

“My success came at 19,” Dupri said. “I could drive around, I had cars, but I couldn’t get in clubs. And I thought that, ‘I can probably get in to Magic City.’ And I had a rude awakening.” When he was 21, Barney started doing business with him. And that led to an influx of rappers and singers popping up at Magic.

What’s the Real Magic Behind Magic City?

Magic City has outlived many of its competitors for one reason: everyone is a star there. Barney created an environment where people from all walks of life can come together for good food and unbeatable entertainment. Dupri broke down the secret to Magic’s success in a recent documentary about the nightclub, “Magic City: An American Fantasy” on STARZ.

“You could be standing by the biggest thief in Atlanta, the biggest drug dealer in Atlanta, the biggest rapper in Atlanta, the biggest basketball player in the world, a movie star, a politician,” he said. “They’re all in the same area— treated the same, having the same conversations and you wouldn’t know the difference, because the club doesn’t cater to just one person.”

The Famous Magic City Kitchen

It’s unclear exactly when Magic City started serving food. All we know is the chicken wings were an automatic hit then and have continued that reputation until now! In fact, the wings are so good that even NBA player Lou Williams had to make a pit stop to grab an order, which made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t sneak out of the bubble to go to Magic City,” Williams told “Gil’s Arena” back in June. “They excused me from the bubble to go to a funeral. The funeral home was a block away from Magic. This is my hometown and if you know ATL, we eat in our strip clubs, that’s where you can find the best food.”

Magic City II

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (L-R) Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, Gail Barney, Julian ‘Juju’ Barney, and Michael Barney, Jr. attend “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Did you know Barney opened a second strip club called Magic City II in 1989? This location was in Birmingham, Ala. — a city which just so happens to be nicknamed “The Magic City.” But of course, there’s nothing like the original.

Barney Goes to Prison

Screenshot from Newspaper archives

In 1994, Mr. Magic himself was accused of running a drug ring and convicted on federal conspiracy charges. Obviously, Barney’s 10-year prison sentence was bad for business and this meant he couldn’t run the show. In order to minimize the fallout, Barney sold the club to Derrick Cooper, his brother-in-law. But that wasn’t the end of uphill battles for the club.

Magic Burns Down

One year after Barney started his prison sentence, Magic City was set on fire, though no one was ever charged with the arson. “It took them maybe a year before they were able to reopen,” Barney said of the club. “It was always everybody pointing at everybody, just a conspiracy of different people, but you never knew who did it for real.” By the time Magic reopened, many of the dancers and DJs started working at other clubs in the city.

Making a Comeback

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (L-R) Charles Todd, Cole Brown, Killer Mike, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, Julian ‘Juju’ Barney, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Esco, Joe Aiken and guests attend “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Despite the owner going to prison and part of the building burning down, Magic City survived! Folks often forget the shaky history of the club, which is a testament to Barney’s reputation and his respect in Atlanta.

Dancers Become Famous

Some Magic City dancers are so popular inside the club that their fame has reached past Magic’s four walls. One of the most popular dancers was Jessica Dime, who is still a cast member on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Others like Whyte Chocolate, Chyna Doll and Suga have all made a name for themselves outside of the club.

Dancers Sue in 2014

New Matrix out today…… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nbu2X8AByS — Magic City (@MagicCity) December 22, 2021

In 2014, a group of Magic City dancers filed a lawsuit against the club claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees. This meant the women couldn’t receive minimum wage or overtime, which violates the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). In 2017, Magic City settled for $1.1 million, Atlanta Magazine reported.

Magic City Breaks Rap Records

If you ask any Atlanta rapper, especially those like Jeezy — one of the founding fathers of trap music — they’ll tell you strip clubs have been used as a massive platform for artists to premiere their music. For many, strip clubs are key to reaching the streets, and what better or bigger place to do so than at Magic City? According to Jeezy, this nightclub “singlehandedly broke” most — if not all — of his music.