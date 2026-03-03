Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

All You Didn’t Know About Atlanta’s ‘Magic City’ Strip Club

Magic City is one of the most famous clubs in the world. Now, here’s everything you should know about the mystery of Magic.

By










Published

Screenshots from TikTok

In Atlanta, a city where chicken wings, Black Hollywood and trap music are highly revered, the mystery of the Magic City strip club has long confused outsiders. You probably recognize Magic City from the many references throughout hip-hop and in the film world. Or the fact that the Atlanta Hawks recently stirred up trouble with their March 16 “Magic City Monday” promos.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet called out the team for supporting the gentlemen’s club and “being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society,” 11 Alive reported. But what he and most folks don’t understand is Magic City is more than just a regular strip club.

For the last four decades, Magic City has remained an integral part of the fabric of Atlanta, where athletes, politicians, influencers, rappers and everyday people come together under one roof. Now, The Root is giving you the inside scoop on the lore of the iconic nightclub.

A Legendary Beginning

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney attends “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

It all started with a dream. In 1985, Michael “Magic” Barney had a vision to change strip club culture and create an establishment where customer service was king. “I used to go in [strip clubs] with a suit and tie and watch them beat people and drag them out. Back then, there was Montre’s, Purple Onion,” Barney told Atlanta Magazine. “Strip used to be dusty, old spots… I always imagined if I could get a higher quality of women, how it would go.”

The Recruitment Phase

@whiterussiann

Come with me to work Magic City on a Friday 🤑#fyp #striptok #moneymindset

♬ original sound – Russ Hour

Magic City started off with only one dancer, Barney said. And as the staff grew, Barney would show the girls the ropes. “He was the leader,” DJ Cecil “DC the Brain Supreme” Glenn said of Barney. “He’s the one who taught the girls how to do it. He taught them the game. That’s why so many of them are so loyal.” According to Glenn, Barney took his role as CEO very seriously and focused on changing the stigma of strip culture. “He taught them [the dancers] how to be women,” he said. “He was great for advice because he was so candid.”

2 Years In…

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: Killer Mike (L) and guests attend “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

By 1987, Barney was a master of the game. He made sure to always pay the liquor taxes on time and to close on time. Not only that, but Barney was not in the business of being sued or shut down — even though this was expected at nightclubs of the time. So, permits for the Magic dancers were required and updated often.

Athletes Take Notice

At any strip club, you’re bound to see athletes, musicians and rich business men ready to spend money. Barney said that at Magic City, it was the sports stars who helped shape the club’s fame. “I used to play football for Duke, so I knew how to relate to Deion [Sanders] and the football players,” he said. “Then it just grew from there.” NFL legends Sanders and Dominique Wilkins were some of the first big names to party at Magic. That, according to the owner, was the key to the club’s success.

Jermaine Dupri and the Rappers of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 2: Producer Jermaine Dupri (L) and rapper Ludacris at the after party following Usher’s sold out show at the Philips Arena, October 2, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

By the mid-90s, Magic City was doing pretty well. The annual Freaknik parties going down in Atlanta every spring break always guaranteed money for the club, and that on top of big spenders going in and out of Magic solidified the club as an nightlife staple. At the same time, music executive Jermaine Dupri was the hottest thing on the block, but Barney wouldn’t let him into the club until he was of age.

“My success came at 19,” Dupri said. “I could drive around, I had cars, but I couldn’t get in clubs. And I thought that, ‘I can probably get in to Magic City.’ And I had a rude awakening.” When he was 21, Barney started doing business with him. And that led to an influx of rappers and singers popping up at Magic.

What’s the Real Magic Behind Magic City?

Magic City has outlived many of its competitors for one reason: everyone is a star there. Barney created an environment where people from all walks of life can come together for good food and unbeatable entertainment. Dupri broke down the secret to Magic’s success in a recent documentary about the nightclub, “Magic City: An American Fantasy” on STARZ.

“You could be standing by the biggest thief in Atlanta, the biggest drug dealer in Atlanta, the biggest rapper in Atlanta, the biggest basketball player in the world, a movie star, a politician,” he said. “They’re all in the same area— treated the same, having the same conversations and you wouldn’t know the difference, because the club doesn’t cater to just one person.”

The Famous Magic City Kitchen

It’s unclear exactly when Magic City started serving food. All we know is the chicken wings were an automatic hit then and have continued that reputation until now! In fact, the wings are so good that even NBA player Lou Williams had to make a pit stop to grab an order, which made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t sneak out of the bubble to go to Magic City,” Williams told “Gil’s Arena” back in June. “They excused me from the bubble to go to a funeral. The funeral home was a block away from Magic. This is my hometown and if you know ATL, we eat in our strip clubs, that’s where you can find the best food.”

Magic City II

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (L-R) Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, Gail Barney, Julian ‘Juju’ Barney, and Michael Barney, Jr. attend “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Did you know Barney opened a second strip club called Magic City II in 1989? This location was in Birmingham, Ala. — a city which just so happens to be nicknamed “The Magic City.” But of course, there’s nothing like the original.

Barney Goes to Prison

Screenshot from Newspaper archives

In 1994, Mr. Magic himself was accused of running a drug ring and convicted on federal conspiracy charges. Obviously, Barney’s 10-year prison sentence was bad for business and this meant he couldn’t run the show. In order to minimize the fallout, Barney sold the club to Derrick Cooper, his brother-in-law. But that wasn’t the end of uphill battles for the club.

Magic Burns Down

One year after Barney started his prison sentence, Magic City was set on fire, though no one was ever charged with the arson. “It took them maybe a year before they were able to reopen,” Barney said of the club. “It was always everybody pointing at everybody, just a conspiracy of different people, but you never knew who did it for real.” By the time Magic reopened, many of the dancers and DJs started working at other clubs in the city.

Making a Comeback

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (L-R) Charles Todd, Cole Brown, Killer Mike, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, Julian ‘Juju’ Barney, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Esco, Joe Aiken and guests attend “Magic City: An American Fantasy” screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Despite the owner going to prison and part of the building burning down, Magic City survived! Folks often forget the shaky history of the club, which is a testament to Barney’s reputation and his respect in Atlanta.

Dancers Become Famous

Some Magic City dancers are so popular inside the club that their fame has reached past Magic’s four walls. One of the most popular dancers was Jessica Dime, who is still a cast member on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Others like Whyte Chocolate, Chyna Doll and Suga have all made a name for themselves outside of the club.

Dancers Sue in 2014

In 2014, a group of Magic City dancers filed a lawsuit against the club claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees. This meant the women couldn’t receive minimum wage or overtime, which violates the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). In 2017, Magic City settled for $1.1 million, Atlanta Magazine reported.

Magic City Breaks Rap Records

If you ask any Atlanta rapper, especially those like Jeezy — one of the founding fathers of trap music — they’ll tell you strip clubs have been used as a massive platform for artists to premiere their music. For many, strip clubs are key to reaching the streets, and what better or bigger place to do so than at Magic City? According to Jeezy, this nightclub “singlehandedly broke” most — if not all — of his music.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

If You See These Missing Black Girls, Call For Help!

If You See These Missing Black Girls, Call For Help!

We’ve compiled a list of missing Black girls under the age of 18 who have disappeared across several states in America, and any details we know regarding each case. #Sayhername …
Continue Reading
All You Need To Know About Winnie Mandela's Extraordinary and Turbulent Life

All You Need To Know About Winnie Mandela’s Extraordinary and Turbulent Life

In honor of women’s history month, we’re telling you all about the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the Mother of South Africa’s Nation …
Continue Reading
The Hilarious Truth Behind Famous 'Lion King' Song Will Shock You

The Hilarious Truth Behind Famous ‘Lion King’ Song Will Shock You

Over 30 years later, fans are finally getting a clue about the famous ‘Circle of Life’ song from The Lion King. But it may not be what you think! …
Continue Reading
All About the Alleged Black Shooter at an Austin Bar

All About the Alleged Black Shooter at an Austin Bar

Austin police are piecing together the motive behind Ndiaga Diagne, the Black man who killed three and injured 14 in a March 1 mass shooting …
Continue Reading
Jess Hilarious Says 'The Breakfast Club' Move to Netflix Leaves Their Loyal Fans Behind

Jess Hilarious Says ‘The Breakfast Club’ Move to Netflix Leaves Their Loyal Fans Behind

‘The Breakfast Club’ co-host says that since the show moved from YouTube to Netflix, a lot of their long-time followers feel “neglected.” …
Continue Reading
Why Bill Cosby's Latest Legal Troubles Has Him Pulling This Move Against Janice Dickinson

Why Bill Cosby’s Latest Legal Troubles Has Him Pulling This Move Against Janice Dickinson

Jury selection is currently taking place in relation to Bill Cosby’s latest sexual assault lawsuit. But he’s not going down without a fight! …
Continue Reading
What's at Stake for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Other Black Politicians This Midterm Primary Season

What’s at Stake for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Other Black Politicians This Midterm Primary Season

With the stakes high for Jasmine Crockett, Al Green and other Black politicians, here’s everything you need to know about the March 6 midterm primary races …
Continue Reading
Are We Actually Headed Toward World War 3? Why It Feels Closer Than Ever...

Are We Actually Headed Toward World War 3? Why It Feels Closer Than Ever…

One in three people from the U.S. to France to Canada believe WWIII is likely within the next five years. Here’s why …
Continue Reading
Henrietta Lacks' Estate Scores This Major Win Decades After Her Cancer Cells Were Stolen

Henrietta Lacks’ Estate Scores This Major Win Decades After Her Cancer Cells Were Stolen

Just in time for Women’s History Month, the family of Henrietta Lacks scored another huge win in the decades-long fight for justice …
Continue Reading
Why The 'Scary Movie 6' Trailer Has Black Fans Going Crazy

Why The ‘Scary Movie 6’ Trailer Has Black Fans Going Crazy

The Wayans Brothers are back with another, long-awaited iteration of ‘Scary Movie.’ And judging by fan reactions, this one looks like the best one yet! …
Continue Reading
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Halle Berry and Angela Bassett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images Emma McIntyre

Don’t Call Me Auntie: Black Celebs Have Strong Feelings About This Term of Endearment

During the 2023 Oscars, Michael B. Jordan lovingly called Angela Bassett “Auntie,” but some people have a problem with it …
Continue Reading
Influencer Explains Why Her Bladder Collapsed At The Gym

Influencer Explains Why Her Bladder Collapsed At The Gym

After lifting too heavy at the gym, one TikToker is telling her viewers about experiencing a bladder prolapse …
Continue Reading
Trayvon Martin and Other Black People Who Were Unjustly Killed in America

Trayvon Martin and Other Black People Who Were Unjustly Killed in America

14 years after Trayvon Martin was killed, these other Black men and women were also murdered in shocking similarity …
Continue Reading
How Teyana Taylor's Daughter Stole the Entire Show at the 2026 Actor Awards

How Teyana Taylor’s Daughter Stole the Entire Show at the 2026 Actor Awards

While Teyana Taylor may have been the one nominated at the 2026 Actor Awards, her five-year-old daughter Rue was the one everyone kept their eyes on! …
Continue Reading
The Real Reason This Black Candidate for Governor Could Receive Zero Black Votes in November

The Real Reason This Black Candidate for Governor Could Receive Zero Black Votes in November

It seems aligning himself with MAGA and Trump is costing Mich. Rep. John James crucial support from the Black community …
Continue Reading
Everything You Were Never Told About the Enslaved Woman Who <i>Actually</i> Sparked the Salem Witch Trials

Everything You Were Never Told About the Enslaved Woman Who Actually Sparked the Salem Witch Trials

The Salem Witch Trials began in March 1692 with a coerced confession— but the true story of the enslaved woman at the heart of it all is far more complex …
Continue Reading
Don Lemon Slapped With Another Lawsuit as Minneapolis Churchgoer Claims His Protest Coverage Violated Her First Amendment Rights

Don Lemon Slapped With Another Lawsuit as Minneapolis Churchgoer Claims His Protest Coverage Violated Her First Amendment Rights

Ann Doucette alleged she was left with “severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma” after Don Lemon and others covered a Minneapolis church protest …
Continue Reading
All the Best Black Moments You Missed at the 2026 Actor Awards

All the Best Black Moments You Missed at the 2026 Actor Awards

There was a whole lot of Black excellence at the 2026 Actor Awards! In case you missed it, catch our breakdown …
Continue Reading
Black Girls: Here's Why A $3.99 Trader Joe's Tote Could Be The Most Valuable Thing In Your Wardrobe

Black Girls: Here’s Why A $3.99 Trader Joe’s Tote Could Be The Most Valuable Thing In Your Wardrobe

A Black British writer observes a new fashion phenomenon across the pond: Trader Joe’s tote bags have become a coveted status symbol, echoing the appeal and exclusivity once held by the iconic Hermès Birkin bag …
Continue Reading
You’ll Never Guess What 1990s Halle Berry Film Inspired Iman Shumpert to Invest in Uber

You’ll Never Guess What 1990s Halle Berry Film Inspired Iman Shumpert to Invest in Uber

Iman Shumpert opened up on ‘Club Shay Shay’ about how a ’90s Black film inspired him to invest early in Uber — and what he learned after cashing out too soon …
Continue Reading