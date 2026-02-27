All ‘The Wire’ Actors Who’ve Died Over the Years

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

If there’s one show that’s stood the test of time as a near-perfectly executed TV show, it’s “The Wire.” Making its debut in 2002, the hit HBO drama — which centers on the inner-city Baltimore and different facets including the drug game, law enforcement and local government, among others — garnered critical acclaim and paved the way for many of today’s leading actors.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

However, for as many accolades as the show received, it’s also a show that’s seen the loss of a handful of its most notable faces and other characters with the most recent star passing away just d came about an another less than two weeks prior to that. Seeing that as the case, we though we’d take a look back at some of those stars and their real-life inspirations in honor of their memory and contributions to such an iconic show.

Bobby J. Brown

Screenshot: YouTube/The Daily Brief

Bobby J. Brown, who was best known as Officer Bobby Brown on “The Wire” died on Feb. 26, per TMZ. According to a statement from his daughter, he apparently passed away due to smoke inhalation caused by an accidental barn fire. He was 62.

Brown’s agent Albert Bramante also confirmed his death, saying in a statement: “I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Isiah Whitlock, Jr. attends the “She Rides Shotgun” New York Screening at The Roxy Cinema on July 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

As we recently told you, Isiah Whitlock Jr. passed away on Dec. 30 in New York following “a short battle with illness.” On the show, he portrayed the corrupt Sen. Clay Davis and often stole scenes and made memorable moments. He was also a frequent collaborator with Spike Lee, starring in a handful of his joints, including “Da 5 Bloods” and “Chi-Raq.” He was 71.

James Ransone

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 26: James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “It Chapter Two” at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

One of the more recent passings, James Ransone died at age 46 in December 2025. He famously played Chester “Ziggy” Sabotka in season two of the show. His other notable projects included “Poker Face,” “It: Chapter Two,””Black Phone 2” and more. Per Variety, Ransone’s death was ruled as a suicide caused by hanging.

Lance Reddick

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Lance Reddick attends the LA Premiere of Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” at Regency Village Theatre on August 20, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In March 2023, Lance Reddick–who portrayed Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in all five seasons of the show, passed away. He was 60. While natural causes were listed as the reason for his death, it was later revealed on his official death certificate that he died due to Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. His late few roles before his passing included the 2023 remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and the 2025 “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina.”

Michael K. Williams

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 31: Michael K. Williams is seen in his award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the 2021 SAG Awards will be a one-hour, pre-taped event airing April 4 on TNT and TBS. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

In a death that still feels fresh, Michael K. Williams–who famously played the reckless and ruthless Omar Little on the show and worked as choreographer for stint–died in September 2021. His cause of death was an accidental drug overdoes due to fentanyl-laced heroin. Before his passing, he gained even more fans thanks to his role on the short-lived, yet highly influential show “Lovecraft Country,” starring opposite Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and Courtney B. Vance.

Reg. E. Cathey

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 01: Actor Reg E. Cathey arrives at the premiere of Cinemax’s “Outcast” on June 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Reg E. Cathey, who played “Norman Wilson” on seasons four and five of the show, died in February 2018. His other notable projects included “House of Cards,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Outcast” and more. Cathey’s death was attributed to lung cancer, according to his agent. He was 59.

Robert F. Chew

Screenshot: YouTube/My Demons Are Organized

In January 2013, Robert F. Chew–who portrayed Joseph “Prop Joe” Stewart–died 52. According to his sister Clarice, he passed away in his sleep due to apparent heart failure while in his home in Baltimore. Chew’s character was also that of a drug lord who earned his nickname “Prop Joe” because of his famous phrase: “I’ve got a proposition for you” before doing a deal.

Melvin Williams

Screenshot: YouTube/B Rich

Melvin Williams, a notorious Baltimore drug lord, died in December 2015. His life story and eventual transformation served as the impetus for show creator David Simon. Williams also starred in the show as “Deacon” who tried to help others get back on their feet. He passed away due cancer at the University of Maryland Medical Center, per the New York Times.

DeAndre McCullough

Screenshot: YouTube/Akio Evans

DeAndre McCollough–a former kid drug dealer whose life story served as a basis for a mini-series “The Corner” that would later serve as the jump off point for “The Wire”–died in August 2012. He was 31. His cause of death was attributed to heroin intoxication according to the New York Times.

one

Donnie Andrews

Screenshot: YouTube/Boolean Infernus

While not an actor just like McCollough, Donnie Andrews served as the real-life inspiration for Michael K. Williams’ character Omar Little. He was a convicted murderer turned reformed “stickup man” who later became an anti-crime advocate and even helped in the writer’s room for the show, per Slate. He was reportedly near 60 at the time of his death in December 2012 which came after he had emergency heart surgery.

Robert Hogan

Los Angeles, CA – 1979: Robert Hogan appearing in the unsold ABC tv series pilot for ‘I Do, I Don’t’. (Photo by Dick Hyman /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

In May 2021, Robert Hogan–the longtime actor who portrayed Louis Sobotka on the show–died from complications of pneumonia, according to his family. He was 87. Some of his other notable projects included: “Batman” on ABC, the original Broadway adaptation of “A Few Good Men,” “Hogan’s Heroes” and more.

Al Brown

Screenshot: YouTube/Silver Knight LV

Al Brown, who played the role of police commander Stanislaus “Stan” Valchek in all five seasons of “The Wire” passed away in January 2023. According to his daughter, he had been battling Alzheimer’s disease and died in Las Vegas. He was 83. Some of his other TV and film credits include “Law & Order: SVU,” “Forensic Files” and more.

Charley Scalies

Screenshot: YouTube/Charley Scalies

In May 2025, Charley Scalies–who played Thomas “Horseface” Pakusa, who had a knack for stealing cars–died at 84. His cause of death was attributed to his battle with Alzheimer’s, similar to Brown. In addition to starring on “The Wire,” some of Scalies other projects included “The Sopranos,” “Law & Order,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Richard De Angelis

Richard De Angelis, who had a small role as Baltimore police Col. Raymond Foerster on the show, died at 73 in December 2006. According to his son, he died of congestive heart failure and complications of prostate cancer. Along with starring in this show, De Angelis also had roles in projects like “Homicide: The Movie,” “A Dirty Shame,” and more.