All the Reagan-Era Policies Americans Are Still Paying for Today

UNDATED: (FILE PHOTO) Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan speaks at a rally for Senator Durenberger February 8, 1982. Reagan turns 92 on February 6, 2003. (Photo by Michael Evans/The White House/Getty Images)

Love him or hate him, President Ronald Reagan is more than likely still impacting your life today. There would be no President Donald Trump if it wasn’t for Reagan, who the MAGA leader is greatly influenced by. But beyond just Trump, many of our modern-day woes can be traced back to Reagan’s two terms. The two-term conservative practically ruled the ’80s, setting precedents regarding the economy and the future of the Republican party.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

From his take on the “War on Drugs” to the generational implications of his economics on the Black community, Reagan was certainly a controversial figure, who will be remembered for the rest of history. With that, we’re taking a closer look at the major hold Reagan still has on the country… nearly 40 years after he left office.

Racial Politics

View of a crowd carrying signs at an Anti-Reagan demonstration in New York City, March 23, 1982. Signs read “Protest Reagan” “Reagan Policy is Criminal” and “We Need Schools…”. (Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

While Republicans were generally proud of Reagan’s administration, the implications to Black communities nation-wide were hardly ever discussed until decades later. Under Reagan, race relations worsened in the already tense nation. The Civil Rights Movement and Black empowerment had given African Americans agency in the country, but all of that progress was replaced by stereotypes like the “Black Welfare Queen” and detrimental government programs under Reagan that still plague Black folks today.

‘Reaganomics’ and It’s Impact Today

US President Ronald W. Reagan speaking at a fundraiser for Senate Candidate Linda Chavez’s campaign.

President Reagan is most famous for his impact on the U.S. economy. Dubbed “Reaganomics,” his administration’s theory was simple: if you cut taxes for corporations, eventually the wealth will trickle down to working Americans. But instead, the money never trickled down. Data from the Treasury estimated Reagan’s tax cuts reduced federal revenues by 9 percent in the first two years.

Because the tax cuts were too big, Congress countered the damage by raising taxes tremendously from 1982 to 1984 and 1987, the Brookings Institute reported. In total, Reagan was forced to raise taxes 11 times during his administration. Future presidents like George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton also raised taxes to curb Reagan’s mess.

National Debt Tripled

American politician US President Ronald Reagan (1911 – 2004) smiles and waves as he leaves the Washington Hilton Hotel, Washington DC, March 30, 1981. Among those pictured are, from second left, Secret Service agent Jerry Parr (1930 – 2015) (in a white coat), White House Press Secretary James Brady (1940 – 2014), Reagan, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Michael Deaver (1938 – 2007), an unidentified policeman, policeman Thomas K Delahanty, and Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy (right). Reagan, Brady, Delahanty, and McCarthy were all shot in the attempt. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

…And speaking of Reagan’s economy, during his tenure, the national debt nearly tripled, PBS reported. He reportedly added more than $1.6 billion to the country’s debt, which effectively increased interest rates, leading to higher costs for mortgages and other loans. Historically, Democratic presidents handle the economy better than Republican leaders, but Americans still see Reagan’s economic fumble in our day-to-day lives.

Growing Racial-Economic Gap

(Original Caption) California Governor Ronald Reagan wears a cowboy hat during trail ride on December 5, 1968, at GOP Governor’s Conference here.

Under Reagan, the Black middle class was practically obliterated. Research done by Sonoma State University found Black Americans’ unemployment rate was 15.2 percent compared to 6.2 percent for white Americans by 1990. White families had significantly higher incomes and wealth than Black families, which was championed by Reagan’s economic model.

Reshaping the Republican Party

President Ronald Reagan sitting at desk in the Oval Office of the White House after adressing the nation, re Iran-Contra affair. (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

There’s a reason why he’s known as the “first true conservative U.S. president in over 50 years.” During his time, Reagan reshaped the Republican party and those who vote for its leaders. He managed to win 489 electoral votes, defeating incumbent President Jimmy Carter by over 400 votes. The Republican did it again in 1984, when he received 525 electoral votes— a record which stands today.

Started Elder President Shift

A portrait of former US President Ronald Reagan hangs behind US President Donald Trump as Trump makes an announcement on prescription drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. Trump on Tuesday announced a deal with the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that he said would lower certain drug prices in the United States, without providing specifics. The US president, flanked by top officials, was scant on details but indicated the deal involves granting the company a three-year reprieve on planned pharmaceutical tariffs. The announcement saw Pfizer’s stock price rise by five percent. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

When he was elected in 1980, Reagan became the oldest president in U.S. history. He was 69 years old at the time. By the time he left office, Reagan was days away from turning 78. He changed the stigma in the country surrounding older political leaders. As we now know today, President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden have both beaten Reagan’s record as the oldest heads of state.

Longterm Economic Cost for Black Americans

(Original Caption) President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office addressing the nation on the space shuttle disaster. The President postponed his scheduled State of the Union address after the Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch killing all seven of the crew members aboard.

In 1986, over 30 percent of the Black population had an income below the official poverty level. Federal spending cuts disproportionately affected AFDC, Medicaid, food stamps, school lunch, and job training programs that provided crucial support to African American households.

Cuts to Government Programs

Former Governor of California Ronald Reagan (1911 – 2004) making a speech during the Republican presidential primary in New York, March 1980. Reagan won the New York primary and was later selected as the Republican nominee, before being elected President in 1981. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

One key tactic under Reagan was to cut government programs in order to encourage limited federal involvement in Americans’ lives. But by cutting funding to key agencies, Reagan also put millions of Americans at risk. He cut funding for social security, Medicaid, SNAP benefits and education, elementary and secondary schools, college loans, job training and housing programs, VCU reported.

Reagan’s War on Drugs

The introduction of crack cocaine reignited America’s “War on Drugs–” a phrase coined by former President Richard Nixon in 1971. Under Reagan, the war on drugs focused on strict federal legislation to redirect the target from drug users directly to the Black community, Critical Debates HSGJ. While former First Lady Nancy Reagan led the campaign for the youth to “just say no” to drugs in the public eye, her husband passed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, which targeted drug traffickers and anyone else in possession of drugs. The law resulted in unprecedented charges and fines for minor drug possessions.

Actor Turned Politician

Badge for the 1980 ial Election, featuring Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) and George Bush, with the words ‘Reagan-Bush in ’80, Let’s Make America Great Again.’ USA, 1980. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).

Before there was President Trump, there was Ronald Reagan. He had been an actor for thirty years before he decided to try his hand in politics. Immediately, voters fell in love with his charm, and in 1966, he became the governor of California. He was eventually reelected. Many saw his 180-degree career transformation as a textbook example of the American dream. He paved the way for folks like Trump and even Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Tax on Social Security

Under Reagan, Social Security underwent several changes. In 1983, Reagan signed legislation beginning taxes on Social Security benefits. Up to 50 percent of Social Security benefits could be subjected to tax under, according to the Social Security Administration.

Failure to Address HIV/AIDS crisis

President-elect Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, wave to supporters in Los Angeles after President Jimmy Carter conceded that Reagan had won the November 4, 1980 presidential election.

Reagan administration was heavily criticized for their lack of response for the HIV/AIDS pandemic, which reached historic highs during his terms, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation reported. In fact, the administration’s initial budget proposals included cuts to AIDS funding. Nearly 23,000 people died from the disease by 1987, the Washington Post reported. Now, an average of 8,000 Americans die from AIDS related incidents each year.

Supreme Court Appointees

(Original Caption) Washington: President Reagan, Chief Justice Warren Burger and newly sworn in Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor pose for photographers in the courtyard of the Supreme Court shortly after the ceremony 9/25.

During his time, Reagan appointed Sandra Day O’Connor, William Rehnquist, Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy to serve on the Supreme Court. He also appointed conservative opponents of affirmative action to lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, including future Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.