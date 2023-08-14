Airplane Karen's Public Apology Only Adds to the Mystery of 'Who's Not Real!'

Tiffany Gomas, who the internet has recognized as “crazy airplane lady,” finally broke her silence and apologized for her viral episode while storming off of an aircraft. She seemed visibly embarrassed by the way the situation unfolded during her tearful message. However, we still don’t know what provoked her tirade.



“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions and that was not the case... I want to apologize to everyone on that plane especially those that had children aboard - can’t imagine going through that and trying to explain to your kid what in the world just happened,” she said in the video.

Advertisement

Gomas said while some of the endless TikTok memes were laughable, others were hurtful. Many were just over the top like that oil painting of the scene featuring Santa Claus and an alien in the plane seats. She might have waited to break her silence until she settled the criminal accountability she facing in the incident. Police say she got in trouble after sneaking her way past security to get back to the departing gate which brings us to a newly surfaced video of her post-freakout.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the video, the 38-year-old marketing executive is standing by the window of the plane’s gate after stomping off in a hysterical episode. An officer’s body camera captures her gazing out the window covering her mouth in horror. She appears to be on FaceTime with someone while insisting the officers don’t let the plane leave, still with no specification as to why. The cop, who couldn’t sound anymore disinterested in what she was going on about, tells her she must leave or be charged with criminal trespassing.

Advertisement

Yes, trespassing. Police documents obtained by Fox Business show after voluntarily leaving the aircraft and exiting the terminal, she allegedly made multiple attempts to get back through security. Her boarding pass had been revoked following the episode but luckily for her, it was still active in TSA’s system.

The original video shows Gomas standing in the aisle, pointing to the back of the plane yelling, “That motherfucker back there is not real!” about without specifying what or who she was talking about. Plane passengers shared their accounts recalling her tantrum and claimed she was upset because she accused the Black passenger sitting next to her of stealing her AirPods. Turns out, it was a family member who she got in a spout with, per the police report.

Advertisement

We still don’t know what Gomas saw in the back of that plane that “wasn’t real.” However, users commenting under the new video have concluded she may not have been under a drunken spell but was truly terrified of something. What was it? We may never know.