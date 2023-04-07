Abduction Rescue Gone Horribly Wrong in Virginia

New York State Police issued a statewide endangered adult alert after reports of a woman being kidnapped at gunpoint. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked down I-95 south crossing into Virginia when police engaged in a speed chase which ended in a shootout, according to WUSA 9 News. The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound but it’s unclear if the police or suspect fired the bullet.



Tatiana N. David, 34, was kidnapped by Michael C. Davis on the morning of her birthday, the report says. The two have a 4-year-old son. Neighbors told Local SYR said they heard screaming from the home and witnessed Davis forcing her inside a white SUV. They then alerted the police. Around 9:40 p.m. Virginia State Police were alerted of a car matching the description of what Davis was last seen driving. Whether Davis lived in Virginia or not was not made clear by police. While traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Fairfax, the driver of the vehicle was pulled over and a state trooper identified it as that of the kidnapping suspect.

Advertisement

Suddenly, as the trooper walked up to the car, it pulled off, initiating a speed chase, authorities said. Then, the mission to save an innocent woman took a fatal turn.

Read more from NBC News:

The fleeing SUV struck a guardrail but continued to drive southbound. In Prince William County, the SUV drove off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods, police said. “As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire,” police said. New York State Police identified Davis as allegedly firing at the Virginia troopers. He was critically wounded, police said. “[Tatiana] David was located deceased outside the vehicle at the crash location with an apparent gunshot wound. Her cause of death is pending investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later today, police said.

Advertisement

Her father told Fox 5 DC she moved to New York to get away from Davis and claimed he waited for her to put her child on the school bus and followed her home. Some social media users have accused the police of failing to save David by sloppily shooting at the vehicle disregarding her safety. Authorities say the suspect is in critical condition suffering gunshot wounds fired by police.

“She was killed IN the police gunfight, BY the police. Her kidnapper is alive. They turned a kidnapping into a police murder by repeatedly and unnecessarily escalating the situation. No government should tolerate this — these cops should be fired and thrown in jail,” tweeted one user.

Advertisement

Virginia police are working with New York police to investigate the kidnapping further and decide on criminal charges for David. Upon the investigation, the report says the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as they figure out if they were the ones who fired the lethal shot that took David’s life.