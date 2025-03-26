15 Cold Cases That Left Us All The Way Shook

For all the true crime sleuths who love the chilling mystery of a cold case, feel free to take a dive with us into The Root’s bank of crimes that went unsolved or took too long to solve.

Advertisement

To this day, homicides, disappearances and more odd crimes are being reinvestigated as police utilize their access to updated technology. Sometimes, they received one good anonymous tip that points them in the right direction.

Luckily, there are suspects who have recently been matched to the crimes in question. However, that means these alleged criminals were on the loose for years as the families of the victims were forced to wait for justice. In other cases, police still can’t find the killer.

Keep scrolling to see our compiled list of shocking cold cases, both solved and unsolved.