Entertainment

Mysterious Death of YouTuber P2 Who Was Found Dead in Mail Room at the Age of 26

P2 had recently dropped his own clothing brand and had plans to move to Atlanta from L.A.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Mysterious Death of YouTuber P2 Who Was Found Dead in Mail Room at the Age of 26
Screenshot: Instagram, YouTube

The YouTube community is in mourning after a young content creator was found dead. According to exclusive reports by TMZ, P2isthename, who’s real name is Philip Enewally, was only 26.

Suggested Reading

The Many Amazing Looks of "The Cosby Show's" Denise Huxtable
Why Anthony Mackie's 'Death of the American Male' Comment, Views on Black Masculinity Riled up The Internet
See All Trump's Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Many Amazing Looks of "The Cosby Show's" Denise Huxtable
Why Anthony Mackie's 'Death of the American Male' Comment, Views on Black Masculinity Riled up The Internet
See All Trump's Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Details surrounding his death are scarce as a formal investigation into the matter continues. So far, family members have confirmed to TMZ that Enewally died on March 14, just two weeks after uploading his final YouTube video on the platform.

Advertisement

Related Content

How Could Anyone Try to Do This To the Late Angie Stone's Memory?
Did Mariah the Scientist Wind Up in Cuffs For a Senseless Assault?

Related Content

How Could Anyone Try to Do This To the Late Angie Stone's Memory?
Did Mariah the Scientist Wind Up in Cuffs For a Senseless Assault?

The Los Angeles County Coroner reported Enewally was found dead inside of a Los Angeles mail room, although it remains until how exactly he ended up there. His family is asking for privacy as they continue to deal with the tragic matter.

A True Day in the Life of a Young Black Millionaire in Los Angeles

On YouTube, P2 amassed almost 4 million subscribers. On Instagram, he has close to 800,000 followers. The YouTuber had been making videos and creating content for almost ten years. He built his brand first by making gaming content online, but over the years, he progressed to broader lifestyle content, with his final video being titled “a regular night with my rich ‘psychotic’ friends.” Recently, Enewally had even started his own clothing line called DontMindUs and had plans to move from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Advertisement

The Nigerian American influencer was loved by many, and since news of his death, fans have expressed their sympathies and love for him. On X, fellow YouTuber and close friend to Enewally, COLETHEMAN, tweeted saying “wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice.”

Streamer Kai Cenat also shared his condolences saying “I want to say RIP P2... he literally showed me support over and over” at the start of his career. Fellow gamer Adin Ross also honored the memory of his friend with a moment of silence. “You never know when it’s your last day on earth,” he said.