Connecticut Police Found The Remains of a Black Woman in 14 Trash Bags, and That's Not Even The Worst Part

A wellness check for a woman who went rogue for almost two months turned into a horrifying discovery for Connecticut police. However, the findings of the woman’s remains are nearly just as disturbing as the suspect they arrested in connection to her killing.

Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix

Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix CC Share Subtitles Off

English Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix

Theodore Lloyd was arrested following an officer response to a New Haven home on March 24. Police received a call that evening from a man concerned about his mother, per NBC Connecticut. He requested a welfare check, telling the police neither he nor her landlord had seen her.

Advertisement

Her neighbor from across the street, Denny Steeves, also grew concerned after realizing he hadn’t seen her emerge from her home in weeks.

Advertisement

“She would go up and down the street with her walker, and if she came home with a lot of groceries, I’d ask her, ‘Tina do you want me to help you with your groceries?’ and she’d go, ‘No this is how I get my exercise’. Very, very nice lady,” said Steeves via WFSB.

Advertisement

When officers arrived at the home, they came across a morbid finding: the decomposing remains of the woman they were looking for. Police also said they found her remains dismembered and disbursed across 14 trash bags.

They also found evidence of attempted arson, along with an electric chainsaw and various cutting utensils, the report says. Later, the police determined the woman had been deceased for up to two months.

Advertisement

As if this story couldn’t get any worse, police identified the woman as 70-year-old Tina Lloyd - the mother of the man they eventually arrested. Police said her older son is the one who called the police while the younger one, Lloyd, is now suspected of slaying their matriarch. He is believed to have acted alone. Police said he lived at the home with Tina until 2018 when he was charged in a domestic dispute and moved out, per FOX 61 News.

“I can’t speak for everybody up here who has more time than me, but I have never seen anything like this in my 22 years in this police department,” said West Haven Police Sgt. Scott Allard via FOX 61.

Advertisement

Lloyd was taken into custody on April 14 in Hartford, Conn. and charged with attempted arson and an act to conceal criminal activity. Authorities predict more will be filed. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.