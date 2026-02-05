Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

A Peek Inside NBA Star Anthony Davis’ Jaw-Dropping $40 Million Bel-Air Mansion

We’re taking a look inside the sprawling 8-bedroom Bel-Air estate of NBA player Anthony Davis.

By










Published

Getty Images

NBA star Anthony Davis spent six seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025. During his time in La La Land, Davis put down roots in a gorgeous Bel-Air mansion that would give the Fresh Prince a serious case of house envy.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War

Now, it looks like the power forward is headed to the East Coast, as ESPN reports Davis has been traded to the Washington Wizards, and his Bel-Air home is up for sale. The 17,000-square-foot estate sits on 3.5 acres of land, boasting 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a theater room, and bright open living spaces, in addition to basketball and tennis courts and an Olympic-sized swimming pool on the outside.

Because we never get tired of looking at celebrity cribs, we’re taking a peek inside Anthony Davis’ beautiful Bel-Air estate.

A Sprawling Estate

Screenshot: YouTube

The former Lakers’ Bel-Air mansion sits on 3.5 acres of land. From this aerial view, you can see the home along with some of the outdoor entertaining space. According to Realtor.com, Davis’ Bel-Air home is on the market for $39.9 million.

A Grand Entryway

Screenshot: YouTube

When you step into the home, you’re greeted by a bright, beautiful entryway. The large windows and white walls help create space and give the home an airy feel.

Lots of Living Space

Screenshot: YouTube

This place has lots of open living spaces, each uniquely decorated with wall art and statement furniture pieces.

Lots of Living Space

Screenshot: YouTube

This bright living room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, which open up to an outdoor patio.

A Chef’s Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube

The open kitchen features modern appliances, beautiful marble countertops and an island that is perfect for an intimate gatherings.

A Chef’s Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube

This view of the kitchen shows off double farmhouse sinks with high-end hardware.

Bedroom Oasis

Screenshot: YouTube

There’s no fighting for shower time in this house. Each of the eight bedrooms in the home comes with its own en-suite bathroom.

Spa-Like Bathroom

Screenshot: YouTube

The master bathroom is made for relaxation. It has a deep soaking tub with a view of the grounds and lots of counter space for your bath salts and scrubs!

Theater Room

Screenshot: YouTube

Who needs to go to the movies when you can have a cozy theater room like this one?

Game Room

Screenshot: YouTube

The lower level of the house is made for fun, with a pool table, game machines and a plush seating area.

A Place For Wine

Screenshot: YouTube

Wine lovers can show off their collection in this beautiful wine cellar.

Outdoor Seating

Screenshot: YouTube

This covered patio that includes plenty of comfortable seating and a television makes the outdoor space just as impressive as the interior. But with a view like this, who needs to watch TV?

The Perfect Pool

Screenshot: YouTube

There’s no better way to spend a warm California day than hanging out in this Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Books You Need to Read This Black History Month

Books You Need to Read This Black History Month

This Black History Month, check out our reading list of essential titles for the whole family …
Continue Reading
The Tragic Story of Bobby Brown, the 'King of R&B'

The Tragic Story of Bobby Brown, the ‘King of R&B’

In honor of his 57th birthday, we’re looking at the life of Bobby Brown, a legendary artist with a career that includes decades of hits and scandalous legal drama …
Continue Reading
The Mystery of a Philly Woman Found Frozen to Death Under a Bridge After Being Kicked Out of Nightclub

The Mystery of a Philly Woman Found Frozen to Death Under a Bridge After Being Kicked Out of Nightclub

A Philadelphia family is demanding answers after a woman was found frozen to death under a highway bridge after she was kicked out of a nightclub …
Continue Reading
A Bullet Destroyed a Black Iowa Teen's Jaw, Here's How AI Made It Right

A Bullet Destroyed a Black Iowa Teen’s Jaw, Here’s How AI Made It Right

After undergoing multiple surgeries to replace a jaw that was shattered in a tragic shooting, Mya Buie is getting a well-deserved second chance …
Continue Reading
Sparkle Denies ‘Grooming’ Allegations Following R. Kelly Victim's Explosive CBS Mornings Interview

Sparkle Denies ‘Grooming’ Allegations Following R. Kelly Victim’s Explosive CBS Mornings Interview

After Reshona Landfair’s viral CBS Mornings appearance, her aunt Sparkle is denying claims that she enabled R. Kelly’s abuse, calling the allegations of grooming an “absolute lie.” …
Continue Reading
Grand Jury Calls Close Friend of D4vd to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Grand Jury Calls Close Friend of D4vd to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Reports that a grand jury could indict D4vd in connection to the death of Celeste Rivas are coming to light …
Continue Reading
Internet Responds to Joe Budden Calling Out Rappers for Being Too Quiet About ICE Raids

Internet Responds to Joe Budden Calling Out Rappers for Being Too Quiet About ICE Raids

Joe Budden has had it with the hip-hop community and its alleged lack of concern for all the ICE raids and chaos. And he’s got something to say about it! …
Continue Reading
Why You Need To Be Careful With What You Send In The Groupchat In 2026

Why You Need To Be Careful With What You Send In The Groupchat In 2026

This is why you shouldn’t tell your groupchat everything in 2026 …
Continue Reading
How This Influencer's Own TikToks Made Her a Target for 'Nightmare' Home Invasion

How This Influencer’s Own TikToks Made Her a Target for ‘Nightmare’ Home Invasion

California influencer Daphne Blunt says she was the victim of a “nightmare” home invasion, and cops think her TikTok gave the burglars the blueprint …
Continue Reading
Nonprofit Commits $500K to Black Media Outlets After Black Journalists' Arrests

Nonprofit Commits $500K to Black Media Outlets After Black Journalists’ Arrests

Amid attempts to erase Black history and progress, Onyx Impact’s Invest in Black Media campaign will fund Black storytelling, journalism, and media preservation throughout 2026 …
Continue Reading
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Has Words For Nicki Minaj -- and It's Not Pretty

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Has Words For Nicki Minaj — and It’s Not Pretty

After Nicki Minaj’s pro-MAGA turn, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett told reporters why she thinks the rapper is a “sellout.” …
Continue Reading
Cam'ron Breaks Down the Real Reason He's Suing J. Cole

Cam’ron Breaks Down the Real Reason He’s Suing J. Cole

On his podcast “Talk With Flee,” Cam’ron shared the reason why he decided to sue J. Cole for their failed collaboration …
Continue Reading
These Are the Best Black Movies Since the Turn of the Century

These Are the Best Black Movies Since the Turn of the Century

BHM 2026: Since 2000, Black films have seen some phenomenal projects added into the cannon. Here, we take a look at the best ones each year since the turn of the century! …
Continue Reading
Lil Wayne Whines About Grammy Snub, Fans Drag Him Mercilessly

Lil Wayne Whines About Grammy Snub, Fans Drag Him Mercilessly

As Lil Wayne vents over the Grammys snubbing “Tha Carter VI,” fans dragged the rap icon’s salty attitude, urging him to “wake up” to the industry’s pattern of overlooking him …
Continue Reading
Why Young Money Records Had the Biggest Fall-Off in Hip-Hop History

Why Young Money Records Had the Biggest Fall-Off in Hip-Hop History

Ten years ago, no one could have predicted Young Money Records would have a downfall like this …
Continue Reading
Black Mom Telling Parents to Not Go Broke Trying to Make Their Kids Happy Sparks TikTok Debate

Black Mom Telling Parents to Not Go Broke Trying to Make Their Kids Happy Sparks TikTok Debate

One Black social media mom is giving parents a reality check about the dangers of trying to give their kids more than they can afford …
Continue Reading
The Wild TikTok Theory About Teyana Taylor’s Meteoric Rise—and the Sudden Fade of Exes Iman Shumpert and Aaron Pierre

The Wild TikTok Theory About Teyana Taylor’s Meteoric Rise—and the Sudden Fade of Exes Iman Shumpert and Aaron Pierre

TikTok has theorized how Teyana Taylor is suddenly Hollywood’s “It” girl, while her exes Iman Shumpert and Aaron Pierre has seemingly disappeared …
Continue Reading
Brandon Scott Shuts Down Reporter After Questions About His Pricey Executive SUV

Brandon Scott Shuts Down Reporter After Questions About His Pricey Executive SUV

For months, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has been facing heat over the purchase of an executive vehicle worth over $160,000 …
Continue Reading
Jamal Bryant Responds After White Pastor Disrupts His Church Service

Jamal Bryant Responds After White Pastor Disrupts His Church Service

Pastor Jamal Bryant is fighting back after a white evangelical pastor decided to disrupt his church service. And now he’s calling for some sort of repercussions! …
Continue Reading
Detroit Judge Allegedly Embezzles $300K From the City's Poor -- Here's What She Bought With It, Feds Say

Detroit Judge Allegedly Embezzles $300K From the City’s Poor — Here’s What She Bought With It, Feds Say

Detroit judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin is accused of embezzling thousands from wards of the state to fund a bar and her car lease…but that’s not all …
Continue Reading