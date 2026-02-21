Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

A Peek Inside NBA Star Anthony Davis’ $40 Million Bel-Air Mansion

We’re taking a look inside the sprawling 8-bedroom Bel-Air estate of NBA player Anthony Davis.

Getty Images

NBA star Anthony Davis spent six seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025. During his time in La La Land, Davis put down roots in a gorgeous Bel-Air mansion that would give the Fresh Prince a serious case of house envy.

Now, it looks like the power forward is headed to the East Coast, as ESPN reports Davis has been traded to the Washington Wizards, and his Bel-Air home is up for sale. The 17,000-square-foot estate sits on 3.5 acres of land, boasting 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a theater room, and bright open living spaces, in addition to basketball and tennis courts and an Olympic-sized swimming pool on the outside.

Because we never get tired of looking at celebrity cribs, we’re taking a peek inside Anthony Davis’ beautiful Bel-Air estate.

A Sprawling Estate

Screenshot: YouTube

The former Lakers’ Bel-Air mansion sits on 3.5 acres of land. From this aerial view, you can see the home along with some of the outdoor entertaining space. According to Realtor.com, Davis’ Bel-Air home is on the market for $39.9 million.

A Grand Entryway

Screenshot: YouTube

When you step into the home, you’re greeted by a bright, beautiful entryway. The large windows and white walls help create space and give the home an airy feel.

Lots of Living Space

Screenshot: YouTube

This place has lots of open living spaces, each uniquely decorated with wall art and statement furniture pieces.

Lots of Living Space

Screenshot: YouTube

This bright living room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, which open up to an outdoor patio.

A Chef’s Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube

The open kitchen features modern appliances, beautiful marble countertops and an island that is perfect for an intimate gatherings.

A Chef’s Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube

This view of the kitchen shows off double farmhouse sinks with high-end hardware.

Bedroom Oasis

Screenshot: YouTube

There’s no fighting for shower time in this house. Each of the eight bedrooms in the home comes with its own en-suite bathroom.

Spa-Like Bathroom

Screenshot: YouTube

The master bathroom is made for relaxation. It has a deep soaking tub with a view of the grounds and lots of counter space for your bath salts and scrubs!

Theater Room

Screenshot: YouTube

Who needs to go to the movies when you can have a cozy theater room like this one?

Game Room

Screenshot: YouTube

The lower level of the house is made for fun, with a pool table, game machines and a plush seating area.

A Place For Wine

Screenshot: YouTube

Wine lovers can show off their collection in this beautiful wine cellar.

Outdoor Seating

Screenshot: YouTube

This covered patio that includes plenty of comfortable seating and a television makes the outdoor space just as impressive as the interior. But with a view like this, who needs to watch TV?

The Perfect Pool

Screenshot: YouTube

There’s no better way to spend a warm California day than hanging out in this Olympic-sized swimming pool.

