Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

A Look Into D’Angelo and Angie Stone’s Heartbreaking Love Story

Angie Stone died on March 1, and seven months later, her ex and child’s father D’Angelo also died. Here’s a deep dive into their untold love story.

By










Published

D’Angelo and Angie Stone (Getty Images)

Neo-soul lovers experienced yet another loss when singer D’Angelo died on Tuesday (Oct. 14) after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. The Black internet is still mourning the death of a legend, who was the quiet genius who effortlessly redefined Black male beauty with just one music video and who gave us permission to be vulnerable. But it’s his personal life, including his relationship with the late-Angie Stone, that was kept out of the spotlight and continued to be the topic of speculation for decades. Until now.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Biggie and Diddy’s Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments

This is the love story of D’Angelo and Angie Stone you probably didn’t know about.

How They Met

D’Angelo performs during KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 3, 1996 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Stone met D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, around 1994 while working on his debut album “Brown Sugar.” The album was complete with standout singles “Cruisin,” “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes,” and who could forget, “Lady.”

According to reports, Stone, who was the pioneering member of the female rap trio The Sequence in 1979 before branching out on her own, was brought in to help the newly signed singer with his album. She co-wrote and co-produced the 1995 project, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

Stone even served as the inspiration and muse for “Brown Sugar,” Hello! reported.

When Love Called Their Names

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–JUNE 10: Vocalist Angie Stone and her R & B group Vertical Hold appear in a portrait taken on June 10, 1995 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images).

They first started dating in the 1990s when Stone was 30 years old and D’Angelo was 19. And some folks who did know about their romance called out their age gap.

“What people didn’t realize was that before he became successful there was Angie Stone from the group Vertical Hold— a strong beautiful sister who dated somebody who had not even crossed the threshold of the industry yet,” Stone told Essence. “When I was dating him he wore glasses, had short hair and his pants were hanging down to his butt. He was just a 19-year-old kid with big shorts and nobody cared and no one saw his beauty but me.”

Stone at the time added how she told him, “‘You are beautiful. I promise you when your record drops your lips are gonna become famous, your eyes—everything will become famous.’”

And she was spot on.

Their Relationship

NEW YORK, NY – December 12: ( MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images ) D’Angelo performing on December 12th, 1997 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

The pair dated for four years.

“I think because D’Angelo was my first relationship, people think that I only date young men,” Stone also said. “Because I look younger, these guys don’t know my age when they get involved with me and I don’t really know theirs, but I act on spirit.”

She also added at the time that, ‘The criticism that D’Angelo and I received about our relationship only began once he became successful.’

The Backlash

UNITED STATES – AUGUST 24: Angie Stone singing at the Shrine. (Photo by Ken Murray/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Stone recalled how her beau didn’t even have an image at the time of his debut album when she, “braided his hair with thread for his first album cover. It wasn’t until “Brown Sugar” came out that people actually took a good look at him and said, ‘You know what? He’s fine.’ Then all of a sudden, he’s so fine he shouldn’t be with me.’”

“He pursued me, I did not pursue him,” Stone told VladTV in 2023. “I thought he was older than he was because he had an old soul. At the time, we were just the best of friends. As time grew, we ended up falling for each other. All I can tell you is sh*t happens.”

Their Child

Angie Stone and son Michael Archer during J Records Celebrates the Release of Angie Stone’s New CD “Stone Love” at Marquee in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage for J Records)

Michael Archer Jr., their son, was born in 1997. Today, Archer Jr. is a musician who performs under the stage name Swayvo Twain, and has released two projects “House of Flav” (2021) and “Black is Gold” (2022).

He also released his own version of his father’s 1995 hit, “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf**ker.”

Their Love Translated Into Music

Angie Stone performs at the 2001 Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

Stone and D’Angelo collaborated on the former’s track titled “Everyday,” released in 1999. The song was featured on Stone’s debut album “Black Diamond,” a true testament of their real-life chemistry on display audibly.

Stone, real name Angela Laverne Stone, is even credited as a co-writer on D’Angelo’s track “Send It On” (2000) from his second album “Voodoo.” Reports suggest D’Angelo composed the song two years prior after the birth of their son.

The South Carolina native even toured with D’Angelo as a background singer on his Brown Sugar tour.

The Break Up

D’Angelo during Reception to celebrate the opening of “Giorgio Armani Exhibition” which will run through January 17, 2001 at Solomom Guggenheim Museum in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Stone ended her relationship with D’Angelo, claiming infidelity on his part when he fathered a daughter outside of the relationship in 1999. At the time, she was 38 years old and he was 25.

“D’Angelo and I are parents first,” Stone reiterated in 2020, per the Daily Mail. “For the sake of my son, I would never disrespect his father. I am an understanding sister and it’s a love-hate relationship.”

Angie Stone’s Death

AUSTELL, GEORGIA – MARCH 14: An attendee reads the Angie Stone Homegoing Atlanta Service program book during the Angie Stone Homegoing Service at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral on March 14, 2025 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While Stone was heading back to Atlanta after a performance, the van she was traveling in flipped over and was then hit by an 18-wheeler truck on March 1 near Montgomery, Alabama.

According to a lawsuit filed by her family, the “No More Rain” singer was ejected from the van, trapped underneath it, and died at the scene. She was 63.

Why D’Angelo Didn’t Attend Stone’s Funeral

AUSTELL, GEORGIA – MARCH 14: Jerni McCant, Diamond T. Stone, and Deborah Smith, family members of Angie Stone, speak onstage during the Angie Stone Homegoing Service at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral on March 14, 2025 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A source told PEOPLE that D’Angelo “never arrived at her funeral service” held at the Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral on March 14 in Austell, Georgia, because “losing Angie was devastating to him.”

The source added that the singer was “extremely overwhelmed,” even though the pair had “moved on with their lives romantically […] but the idea that both of them would be gone within the same year is sad.”

D’Angelo’s Death Seven Months Later

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 27: D’Angelo performs at The Apollo Theater on February 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

D’Angelo, the son of a Pentecostal preacher according to VIBE, died on Oct. 14 “after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer,” CNN reported. He was 51.

RCA, his longtime record company, said they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

“He was a peerless visionary who effortlessly blended the classic sounds of soul, funk, gospel, R&B, and jazz with a hip hop sensibility,” the statement read. “D’Angelo’s songwriting, musicianship and unmistakable vocal styling has endured and will continue to inspire generations of artists to come.”

Their Son Speaks Out

@swayvotwain

The whole “Celebrity kid” thing was always kinda of insult to me….. not because I was ashamed of my parents or no shit like that, but because my upbringing was not like nun of those “celebrity kids” I was seeing on TV …….when people would call me that I would internalize it as “spoiled” or pussy 😂 when that was the furthest thing from truth…. So much to the fact that when my teachers or friends would ask me in school if that was really my mom , I’ll be like “hell nah” 😂😂😂 it’s people that been knowing me for years who never knew who I was…. I didn’t like attention… it felt undeserved… plus it’s a lot of extra expectations/pressure,but that’s what pushes me to be better …..now I know that’s it’s my Superpower 🦸‍♂️ I can’t run from it , so I might as well embrace it ….. with this newfound acceptance, it’s given me so much freedom and room to breath. I’m learning so much about myself. Right now I’m fully locked in on elevating my mind, body, and soul…..so with allat being said my time coming, just wait on it…..My latest single “Ms. Angie’s Son” (you know where to find the link) Good looks mama @theangiestone Y’all rocking with this new sound? #foryou #song #lyrics #vibes #artist #upandcomingartist

♬ Ms. Angie’s Son – SwayvoTwain

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me,” their son said in a statement, adding how he wants “you [to] please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.”

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Grammys 2026: Michelle Williams, Shaboozey and Other Black Stars Who Stunned on the Red Carpet

Grammys 2026: Michelle Williams, Shaboozey and Other Black Stars Who Stunned on the Red Carpet

From Samara Joy to FLO, let’s take a look at some of the best looks from some of our favorite musicians! …
Continue Reading
February 2026 Books By Black Authors We Can't Wait to Read

February 2026 Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait to Read

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it is full of great new books by Black authors …
Continue Reading
Snoop Dogg's Family Suffers Heartbreaking News

Snoop Dogg’s Family Suffers Heartbreaking News

Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce mourn the loss of their daughter, Codi, who died just 20 days after coming home following a long NICU stay …
Continue Reading
How to Watch the 2026 Grammys and Which Black Stars to Root For

How to Watch the 2026 Grammys and Which Black Stars to Root For

The 2026 Grammys go down on Feb. 1. But before it happens, let’s take a look at what you need to know, how to stream it and who’s in the running! …
Continue Reading
Black Internet Responds to Boxer Getting His Toupee <i>Literally</i> Knocked Off During Match

Black Internet Responds to Boxer Getting His Toupee Literally Knocked Off During Match

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller’s toupee had an, uhh…unexpected slip during his latest boxing match …
Continue Reading
The Sad Reason Teddy Riley Will Never Reunite With Guy Bandmates

The Sad Reason Teddy Riley Will Never Reunite With Guy Bandmates

Famed producer Teddy Riley was candid on Sway in the Morning about his fractured relationship with group members from Guy and the truth behind “Guy 2.0.” …
Continue Reading
6 Things For Black Folks to Look Forward to at the 2026 Grammys

6 Things For Black Folks to Look Forward to at the 2026 Grammys

The 2026 Grammys are gearing up to be one of the most memorable yet. Let’s take a look at what you can expect to go down! …
Continue Reading
Exclusive: NABJ President on Why Democracy Is At Risk Over Don Lemon, Georgia Fort Arrests

Exclusive: NABJ President on Why Democracy Is At Risk Over Don Lemon, Georgia Fort Arrests

The president of NABJ, Errin Haines, spoke to The Root following the arrests of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort …
Continue Reading
How Sha'Carri Richardson's Speeding Arrest Led to Her Boyfriend <i>Also</i> Going to Jail

How Sha’Carri Richardson’s Speeding Arrest Led to Her Boyfriend Also Going to Jail

Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson latest arrest came thanks to a new zero-tolerance Florida law …
Continue Reading
Professor: Why Don Lemon's Arrest is One of the Most Terrifying Trump Moves We've Seen So Far

Professor: Why Don Lemon’s Arrest is One of the Most Terrifying Trump Moves We’ve Seen So Far

Don Lemon wasn’t protesting, vandalizing, or disrupting a church service. He was reporting. His arrest isn’t about law enforcement—it’s about what happens when power decides journalism itself is a threat …
Continue Reading
Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

After a viral, nonviolent protest, federal authorities weaponized two civil rights laws to target prominent Black activists …
Continue Reading
Shocking Cause for 'The Blind Side' Actor Quinton Aaron Health Issues Revealed

Shocking Cause for ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Health Issues Revealed

The actor who portrayed NFL played Michael Oher in the 2009 film, ‘The Blind Side’ is fighting for his life. And now, we’ve got insight on what landed him there in the first place! …
Continue Reading
Rapper Suspended From Twitch After Allegedly Doing the Unthinkable to Her Dog On Camera

Rapper Suspended From Twitch After Allegedly Doing the Unthinkable to Her Dog On Camera

Folks are dragging rapper Aspen Kartier after she allegedly abused her pet during a Twitch livestream …
Continue Reading
D'Angelo's Son Says He Wasn't Invited to Grammys' Tribute to His Late Father—And the Academy Just Responded

D’Angelo’s Son Says He Wasn’t Invited to Grammys’ Tribute to His Late Father—And the Academy Just Responded

Despite a major Grammys tribute planned for the late D’Angelo Sunday, his son Michael Archer Jr. says he received zero invitations to attend …
Continue Reading
Jasmine Crockett Gives Devastating Account of Viral 5-Year-Old's Living Conditions at ICE Facility

Jasmine Crockett Gives Devastating Account of Viral 5-Year-Old’s Living Conditions at ICE Facility

Rep. Jasmine Crockett expressed serious concerns about living conditions inside the notorious ICE detention center where Liam Ramos is being held …
Continue Reading
Wild New Development in the Gervonta Davis Feds Manhunt

Wild New Development in the Gervonta Davis Feds Manhunt

Gervonta Davis is no longer a fugitive. U.S. Marshals tracked down the boxing star in Miami after a two-week search. Here’s what we know now …
Continue Reading
Philly Dad Stabbed to Death While Teaching His Sons How to Ride Bike, Now His Family Demands Justice

Philly Dad Stabbed to Death While Teaching His Sons How to Ride Bike, Now His Family Demands Justice

A Philadelphia father died after an alleged altercation with his child’s mother’s boyfriend while teaching his three young sons how to ride their bikes …
Continue Reading
Anthony Joshua Delivers a Heartbreaking Message About His Fatal Car Accident

Anthony Joshua Delivers a Heartbreaking Message About His Fatal Car Accident

Famed boxer Anthony Joshua and his trainers and friends were all caught up in a deadly car crash in NIgeria in December …
Continue Reading
Who Is Tom Homan? Trump’s 'Border Czar' Sent to Take Over ICE Operations in Minneapolis

Who Is Tom Homan? Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Sent to Take Over ICE Operations in Minneapolis

Here’s everything you should know about White House border czar Tom Homan ahead of his ICE takeover in Minneapolis …
Continue Reading
Dark Skinned Black Men Weren't Considered Sexy...Until One Man Changed The Game

Dark Skinned Black Men Weren’t Considered Sexy…Until One Man Changed The Game

OPINION: The discussion about colorism in our community has largely centered on the experience of dark-skinned Black women. But this one chocolate brother changed everything for Black men …
Continue Reading