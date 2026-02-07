A Look Inside The Homes of Legendary Black History Leaders

Screenshot: YouTube

The story of every great Black leader starts with a home where they shared meals with family and friends, wrote books, speeches and pieces of music that inspired others, and dreamed of a world that was better for future generations.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Lucky for us, many of those homes have been designated as historical locations, allowing visitors to take tours and experience history up close.

This Black History Month, we’re looking inside the homes of some of our most legendary leaders.

Carter G. Woodson’s Home

Known as the Father of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson purchased this Northwest Washington, D.C. home in 1922

The Exterior Today

This is what the exterior of the home looks like today.

The “Office Home”

The space wasn’t just a place to live. The second floor of Woodson’s home was a dedicated office-library, where he did research and wrote many books and essays.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Childhood Home

This beautiful Victorian home is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived for the first 12 years of his life. Built in 1895 in Atlanta, the home was purchased in 1909 by Dr. King’s maternal grandfather. The home has been restored in recent years and made open to the public for tours.

Dining Room

This dining room was likely the heart of the home and the setting of many family meals.

Bedroom

This is one of four bedrooms located on the second floor of the two-story home where Dr. King lived with his parents, siblings and grandparents.

Louis Armstrong

Screenshot: YouTube

Jazz great Louis Armstrong lived in this home, located in the Corona section of Queens, with his wife Lucille Wilson from 1943 until he passed away in 1971. In 2002, the home was restored and is now open to the public for tours.

Colorful Kitchen

The eat-in kitchen includes bright blue cabinets, a double oven and plenty of counter space.

Study

This study is full of amazing accessories, including a fabulous phone with gold trim.

Living Room

The living room features built-in wooden book shelves, lots of seating and family portraits on the walls.

Madam CJ Walker

Located in Irvington, New York, Madam C.J. Walker’s mansion was known as Villa Lewaro. The stunning estate wasn’t just where the billionaire beauty entrepreneur lived, it was also a place where she met with well-known artists from the Harlem Renaissance, including James Weldon Johnson, Zora Neale Hurston and W.E.B. DuBois In 1976, it was designated as a historical landmark.

Decadent Details

The home is full of stunning furniture pieces like this white piano.

Decadent Details

There are grand details throughout the home, including elegant chandeliers and coffered ceilings.

Dining Room

The large, open dining room features a large table with plenty of space for guests to sit comfortably.

Outdoor Space

The outdoor space includes lush greens and an in-ground pool.