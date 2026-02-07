Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

A Look Inside The Homes of Legendary Black History Leaders

We’re looking into the homes of Black leaders, including Carter G. Woodson, Medgar Evers and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By










Published

Screenshot: YouTube

The story of every great Black leader starts with a home where they shared meals with family and friends, wrote books, speeches and pieces of music that inspired others, and dreamed of a world that was better for future generations.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Lucky for us, many of those homes have been designated as historical locations, allowing visitors to take tours and experience history up close.

This Black History Month, we’re looking inside the homes of some of our most legendary leaders.

Carter G. Woodson’s Home

Screenshot: YouTube

Known as the Father of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson purchased this Northwest Washington, D.C. home in 1922

The Exterior Today

Screenshot: YouTube

This is what the exterior of the home looks like today.

The “Office Home”

Screenshot: YouTube

The space wasn’t just a place to live. The second floor of Woodson’s home was a dedicated office-library, where he did research and wrote many books and essays.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Childhood Home

Screenshot: YouTube

This beautiful Victorian home is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived for the first 12 years of his life. Built in 1895 in Atlanta, the home was purchased in 1909 by Dr. King’s maternal grandfather. The home has been restored in recent years and made open to the public for tours.

Dining Room

Screenshot: YouTube

This dining room was likely the heart of the home and the setting of many family meals.

Bedroom

Screenshot: YouTube

This is one of four bedrooms located on the second floor of the two-story home where Dr. King lived with his parents, siblings and grandparents.

Louis Armstrong

Screenshot: YouTube

Jazz great Louis Armstrong lived in this home, located in the Corona section of Queens, with his wife Lucille Wilson from 1943 until he passed away in 1971. In 2002, the home was restored and is now open to the public for tours.

Colorful Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube

The eat-in kitchen includes bright blue cabinets, a double oven and plenty of counter space.

Study

Screenshot: YouTube

This study is full of amazing accessories, including a fabulous phone with gold trim.

Living Room

Screenshot: YouTube

The living room features built-in wooden book shelves, lots of seating and family portraits on the walls.

Madam CJ Walker

Screenshot: YouTube

Located in Irvington, New York, Madam C.J. Walker’s mansion was known as Villa Lewaro. The stunning estate wasn’t just where the billionaire beauty entrepreneur lived, it was also a place where she met with well-known artists from the Harlem Renaissance, including James Weldon Johnson, Zora Neale Hurston and W.E.B. DuBois In 1976, it was designated as a historical landmark.

Decadent Details

Screenshot: YouTube

The home is full of stunning furniture pieces like this white piano.

Decadent Details

Screenshot: YouTube

There are grand details throughout the home, including elegant chandeliers and coffered ceilings.

Dining Room

Screenshot: YouTube

The large, open dining room features a large table with plenty of space for guests to sit comfortably.

Outdoor Space

Screenshot: YouTube

The outdoor space includes lush greens and an in-ground pool.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

The Best Black Super Bowl Halftime Performances of the Modern Era, Ranked

The Best Black Super Bowl Halftime Performances of the Modern Era, Ranked

Prince, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar set the bar very high for Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl 58 halftime show. Let’s take a look at who did it the best! …
Continue Reading
Say It Loud: The Ultimate Black History Month 2026 Playlist

Say It Loud: The Ultimate Black History Month 2026 Playlist

This February, we’re listening to these soul, R&B and hip-hop hits by some of our favorite Black artists …
Continue Reading
Rapper Lil Jon Speaks Out After Missing Son Is Found Dead

Rapper Lil Jon Speaks Out After Missing Son Is Found Dead

Lil Jon is facing an unfathomable loss in his family and now he’s sharing his devastation with his fans …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Guess What J. Cole's Net Worth Really Is?

You’ll Never Guess What J. Cole’s Net Worth Really Is?

After J. Cole dropped what’s expected to be his last studio album, we’re looking at the insane net worth he’s gained over the years …
Continue Reading
A$AP Rocky's Interaction With Kids in a Harlem Classroom Might Just Surprise You

A$AP Rocky’s Interaction With Kids in a Harlem Classroom Might Just Surprise You

Rapper A$AP Rocky is flexing his rap skills and just how good he is with kids in a new, viral video. And it’s way too heartwarming! …
Continue Reading
Viral Video Shows Brazen Chicago Daylight Shooting That Killed Woman as Baby Rode in Back Seat

Viral Video Shows Brazen Chicago Daylight Shooting That Killed Woman as Baby Rode in Back Seat

Steps away from Chicago’s St. Sabina Church, a brazen shooting caught on camera killed one woman and wounded another as a baby sat in the backseat …
Continue Reading
GloRilla's Sister Blasts Her for Not Giving Back to Family, But the Internet Says Not So Fast!

GloRilla’s Sister Blasts Her for Not Giving Back to Family, But the Internet Says Not So Fast!

Rapper GloRilla’s family business is being put out on front street thanks to her sister. But folks online aren’t taking it the way she probably thought! …
Continue Reading
Which Stars Could Join Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl LX? We Have An Idea

Which Stars Could Join Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl LX? We Have An Idea

Bad Bunny is gearing up to take the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl! And we have a good idea of who might join him …
Continue Reading
Black Super Bowl Firsts You Never Knew About

Black Super Bowl Firsts You Never Knew About

Check out some of the Black NFL players and staff who made history at the Super Bowl championship game! …
Continue Reading
British Airways Flight Turns Into Full-On Sunday Service Mid-Air

British Airways Flight Turns Into Full-On Sunday Service Mid-Air

Passengers on a flight from London to Jamaica took to the aisles to sing and pray, but not everyone was feeling it …
Continue Reading
Trump Just Took His Most Viciously Racist Shot at the Obamas to Date

Trump Just Took His Most Viciously Racist Shot at the Obamas to Date

Trump’s latest attacks against Barack and Michelle Obama during Black History Month have the internet in a frenzy …
Continue Reading
Professor: Why Black People Should Skip The Super Bowl This Year

Professor: Why Black People Should Skip The Super Bowl This Year

On the NFL’s biggest stage, Black labor is everywhere and Black leadership is nowhere …
Continue Reading
Christopher 'Kid 'n Play' Reid Shares Shocking Health News

Christopher ‘Kid ‘n Play’ Reid Shares Shocking Health News

Kid from the popular 90s rap dup Kid’n Play is opening up about a shocking health experience and urging fans to take action for their own lives! …
Continue Reading
You <i>Have</i> to Read Whoopi Goldberg's Hilarious Life Update

You Have to Read Whoopi Goldberg’s Hilarious Life Update

Whoopi Goldberg is once again going viral for her comments about love and relationships and it’s clear to see why! …
Continue Reading
The Historical Reasons Black Folks Are Rooting for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Historical Reasons Black Folks Are Rooting for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Wondering why Black folks are excited for Bad Bunny’s halftime show? Well, you may be shocked to find out the historic connection between Black Americans and Puerto Ricans …
Continue Reading
The Mystery of a Philly Woman Found Frozen to Death Under a Bridge After Being Kicked Out of Nightclub

The Mystery of a Philly Woman Found Frozen to Death Under a Bridge After Being Kicked Out of Nightclub

A Philadelphia family is demanding answers after a woman was found frozen to death under a highway bridge after she was kicked out of a nightclub …
Continue Reading
A Bullet Destroyed a Black Iowa Teen's Jaw, Here's How AI Made It Right

A Bullet Destroyed a Black Iowa Teen’s Jaw, Here’s How AI Made It Right

After undergoing multiple surgeries to replace a jaw that was shattered in a tragic shooting, Mya Buie is getting a well-deserved second chance …
Continue Reading
Sparkle Denies ‘Grooming’ Allegations Following R. Kelly Victim's Explosive CBS Mornings Interview

Sparkle Denies ‘Grooming’ Allegations Following R. Kelly Victim’s Explosive CBS Mornings Interview

After Reshona Landfair’s viral CBS Mornings appearance, her aunt Sparkle is denying claims that she enabled R. Kelly’s abuse, calling the allegations of grooming an “absolute lie.” …
Continue Reading
Grand Jury Calls Close Friend of D4vd to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Grand Jury Calls Close Friend of D4vd to the Witness Stand in Tragic Celeste Rivas Investigation

Reports that a grand jury could indict D4vd in connection to the death of Celeste Rivas are coming to light …
Continue Reading
Internet Responds to Joe Budden Calling Out Rappers for Being Too Quiet About ICE Raids

Internet Responds to Joe Budden Calling Out Rappers for Being Too Quiet About ICE Raids

Joe Budden has had it with the hip-hop community and its alleged lack of concern for all the ICE raids and chaos. And he’s got something to say about it! …
Continue Reading