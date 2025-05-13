MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square
A Look at Quincy Jones' Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air

Entertainment

A Look at Quincy Jones' Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air

You can live just like the late-record producer and composer for the right price. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Kevin Winter for Getty Images; Anthony Barcelo via TMZ (Getty Images)

Quincy Jones isn’t just a music legend, he’s also been living like one! Now, his palatial Bel-Air estate is up for grabs with a jaw-dropping $60 million price tag to prove it.

Sprawled across two pristine acres, this 25,000-square-foot oasis is the kind of luxury that makes even the most elite real estate watchers stop and stare. With five bedrooms, 17 bathrooms (because, why not?), an elevator, wine room, game lounge, gallery, recording studio, infinity pool, tennis court, and more, this place is giving billionaire bachelor pad meets cultural landmark. And considering the genius who designed it— Jones bought the land back in 1972 and moved into the custom-built home in 2002— it’s an architectural spectacle of taste, soul, and legacy.

Whether you’re a real estate junkie, a music history lover, or just trying to imagine what it’s like to live like an icon, this home has stories built into every wall. From symphonies to soundtracks, it’s undeniable Jones created magic here. And now it could be someone else’s dream come true (if they’ve got an extra $60 million in the bank, of course).

Take a look for a sneak peek into the home of one of music’s greatest of all time!

2 / 14

Aerial View

Aerial View

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

The massive estate is even more grandiose when looking at it from the sky! You can really see what all it has to offer.

3 / 14

Backyard Pool

Backyard Pool

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

There’s nothing better than lounging in a beautiful infinity pool after a long day of being a mogul, and this one is the perfect spot!

4 / 14

Pool View

Pool View

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

Overlooking the Los Angeles’ skyline while swaying in the water? Sublime!

5 / 14

Backyard View

Backyard View

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

With a home this massive, the views and the grounds feel endless and full of stunning scenery!

6 / 14

Backyard Patio

Backyard Patio

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

The great thing about this home is that quite literally anywhere you sit, there’s not only beautiful landscapes to look at, there’s more than your fair share of privacy, too!

7 / 14

Living Area

Living Area

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

One of the few views we have of the inside of the megamansion (so far), the living area has more than enough space to accompany gatherings, small events and even serve as an impromptu dance floor for any music that might be created here!

8 / 14

Patio Dining Area

Patio Dining Area

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

Though we can’t see too much of the inside of the home, the outdoor patio is also the perfect set up for dining with friends and guests!

9 / 14

2nd Story Balcony View

2nd Story Balcony View

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

Imagine having breakfast or a nice cup of coffee on this balcony. All that and more can be yours for the right price!

10 / 14

Tennis Court

Tennis Court

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

Just one of the many amenities of the home, the tennis court is the prime location for a little sweat and a whole lot of fun!

11 / 14

Nighttime View

Nighttime View

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

The freaks aren’t the only things that come out at night. In fact, the view of the sprawling estate only gets that much more gorgeous at nightfall with accompanying sunsets. Heaven!

12 / 14

Infinity Pool

Infinity Pool

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

From the second floor, the views of the infinity pool look so inviting. You can’t help but want to spend all your time here!

13 / 14

2-Story Balcony View

2-Story Balcony View

Image for article titled A Look at Quincy Jones&#39; Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air
Photo: Anthony Barcelo via TMZ

This Bel-Air palace has so much in store for whoever decides to make this place their home. The levels of luxury and lavishness are one-of-a-kind!

14 / 14