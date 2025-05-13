A Look at Quincy Jones' Ultra-Lavish, $60 Million Megamansion in Bel-Air

Quincy Jones isn’t just a music legend, he’s also been living like one! Now, his palatial Bel-Air estate is up for grabs with a jaw-dropping $60 million price tag to prove it.

Sprawled across two pristine acres, this 25,000-square-foot oasis is the kind of luxury that makes even the most elite real estate watchers stop and stare. With five bedrooms, 17 bathrooms (because, why not?), an elevator, wine room, game lounge, gallery, recording studio, infinity pool, tennis court, and more, this place is giving billionaire bachelor pad meets cultural landmark. And considering the genius who designed it— Jones bought the land back in 1972 and moved into the custom-built home in 2002— it’s an architectural spectacle of taste, soul, and legacy.

Whether you’re a real estate junkie, a music history lover, or just trying to imagine what it’s like to live like an icon, this home has stories built into every wall. From symphonies to soundtracks, it’s undeniable Jones created magic here. And now it could be someone else’s dream come true (if they’ve got an extra $60 million in the bank, of course).

Take a look for a sneak peek into the home of one of music’s greatest of all time!