In the never-ending saga of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson vs. Starz, the “In the Club” rapper is reporting that one of his high-profile projects is no longer in production at the cable channel. According to Complex, the Power Universe executive producer announced on Twitter that the anthology series A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case is not happening.



“@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story.”

He made no mention of the previously announced A Moment in Time: The Massacre, which would follow the rivalry between 50 Cent and The Game.

As we previously reported at The Root, A Moment in Time was set as a “seasonal anthology series that will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.”

Murder was the Case would have followed Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus’ 1993 murder trial, where he was “charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, a.k.a. Malik.” Snoop’s attorney Johnnie Cochran claimed Lee acted in self-defense, and both he and Broadus were acquitted of murder.

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” Jackson said when the project was originally announced. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television. #GLG”

In recent months, 50 Cent has been extremely vocal about his displeasure with Starz, tweeting out new insults and complaints seemingly every other week. After he became upset with the network’s scheduling of Power series and its slow renewal of Power Book IV: Force, he said he wanted to buy the franchise and take it somewhere else.

There’s been no official word from Starz on the status of A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, so right now we only have the “Candy Shop” rapper’s word to go on. We don’t know the specific language of his contract with Starz, but usually, it’s up to networks to officially cancel projects before they can be shopped to other outlets.

Stand by for the next chapter in this soap opera, where Jackson threatens to pull BMF, which is probably coming any day now.