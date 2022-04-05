It looks like the relationship between power (ha!) producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and STARZ is becoming more and more contentious.

On Monday, 50 took to Instagram to air out his latest grievance with the streamer, this time stemming from an alleged leaked episode from Power Book IV: Force that made its way to fans online. Per Complex, after seeing people tweet out spoilers for the forthcoming episode, 50 wrote: “See they leaked the episode again these people are incompetent. I went to Harvard so the fuck what! SMH.”

In late March, 50 also previously called out STARZ for not moving fast enough to renew the series for a second season, writing in a series of tweets:“ FORCE is the highest rated premier of any show on the network. when they take to long to green light it, it pushes the production time line back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. Then 6 months till i have anything new.”

50 currently has four shows in total on the streamer—Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Force and BMF. It will be interesting to see if these latest frustrations will cause him to put some real movement behind actually parting ways with the popular network for good. To be honest though, 50 lowkey has a flair for the dramatic and mess, so I really wouldn’t be surprised if all this talk about leaving and finding a different home for his shows ultimately amounts to nothing. STARZ has seemingly been receptive to all his ideas, I don’t think they or 50 would fumble to bag this far in the game.