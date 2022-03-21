Apparently, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson can’t handle other programming getting Starz’s attention. According to Complex, the prolific producer is upset at the cable network for not renewing his Power series fast enough, leading to an extended break between seasons. He recently revealed on Twitter that after Power Book IV: Force wraps Season 1, he has no more shows coming for a while. “I have 4 more episodes of FORCE, then i don’t have anything airing on STARZ for six months so y’all know the vibes.”

Jackson currently has Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Force and BMF airing on Starz. He’s also set to executive produce the anthology series A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case alongside Snoop Dogg. So he has five projects in the works at Starz, but is mad they need a few months for other shows on the network like Run the World, Blindspotting and P-Valley?

During his Twitter rant against Starz, Jackson also criticized the network for taking too long to make a decision on Force’s renewal, writing, “FORCE is the highest rated premier of any show on the network. when they take to long to green light it, it pushes the production time line back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. 🤷🏽‍♂️then 6 months till i have anything new.”



This all comes a few weeks after he called out the network on Instagram, posting a video of a man packing a suitcase, writing in part, “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed High Town, and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo.”

Did it ever occur to the Queens native that his behavior is what’s giving the Starz executives pause? Maybe he tried all of this in private and felt he would get better results by going public? Either way, it just looks so petty for him to not want other series on the network to have a chance to shine. Honestly, the Power Universe will probably get even bigger ratings when it returns, so his constant complaining just comes off as unprofessional.

Power Book IV: Force airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz, then streams on the Starz app.