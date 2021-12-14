In recent years, true crime has become its own genre. With every other memorable celebrity case getting the limited series treatment, we can’t be surprised that it’s Snoop’s turn.



Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus are teaming up for the Starz anthology series A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case.

A Moment in Time is a “seasonal anthology series that will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.”

The project will tackle the events surrounding Broadus’ 1993 murder trial. He was “charged with first degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik.”

The trial coincided with the highly-anticipated release of Snoop’s debut album “Doggystyle.” Publicity from the trial made it a phenomenon and sales rose to 5 million albums.

Johnnie Cochran led the defense team, asserting that Broadus’ bodyguard acted in self defense. Broadus and Lee were acquitted of murder charges, and Snoop became an even bigger star.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case,” Snoop Dogg said. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen...You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge…”

True crime limited series are a tightrope for writers and producers. For every great The People v. O.J. Simpson or The Assassination of Gianni Versace, there’s an Impeachment that completely misses the mark.

Jackson will executive produce through G-Unit Film & Television, with Broadus, Shante Broadus and Sara Ramaker at Snoopadelic Films also executive producing.

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said Jackson. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television. #GLG

Deadline reports, Starz previously announced it was developing A Moment in Time: The Massacre, which follows the rivalry between 50 Cent and The Game.

A Moment in Time is the latest project in Jackson’s TV empire, as he also has three entries in the Power universe and BMF all airing on Starz.