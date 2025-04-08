Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
News

25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025

California started burning and TikTok was banned then revived, but that was just the beginning.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Gregory Shamus, Nathan Posner, Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

We did it, Joe! We’ve officially made it through the first quarter of 2025. Although there were plenty of hiccups, we survived. But before we move forward, let’s revisit the crazy and shocking moments from the last three months. From President Donald Trump’s wave of executive orders, to the crazy fires taking over California, the country has clearly been going through it, and it’s time we talk about it.

Sometimes, it’s hard to keep track what’s happening in the news, so for everyone’s sake, The Root is recapping some of the most interesting and flat out insane moments since the New Year kicked in and especially since Trump walked back into the White House. So get ready for a wild ride!

Cory Booker Breaks a Record

Cory Booker Breaks a Record

Cory Booker filibuster: Senator yields floor after 25 hours

After spending over 25 hours on the Senate floor to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, N. J. Sen. Cory Booker broke the record for longest speech giving in Congress. Before him, S.C. Sen. Strom Thurmond held the record for 68 years. The senator filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes in opposition to the 1957 Civil Rights Act, as The Root previously reported.

Trump Gets Rid of Segregation Protection

Trump Gets Rid of Segregation Protection

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Talks of Jim Crow and segregation’s return has the country buzzing with disbelief after President Donald Trump’s administration repealed a crucial “segregation clause” in a February memo. And while many are scared for the future of the nation, others are urging Black folks not to take Trump’s bait. As The Root previously reported, the memo doesn’t explicitly make segregation legal at the federal, but it sure as hell doesn’t make it illegal.

Marvin Sapp Keeps Churchgoers Hostage

Marvin Sapp Keeps Churchgoers Hostage

The gospel singer was dragged online after a video of him telling church ushers to “close the doors” went viral. All the mess began when Marvin Sapp came under fire over a clip of him talking to a crowd of about 2,000 church goers went viral. As The Root previously reported, Sapp repeatedly asked folks in the crowd and watching through livestream to “sow a seed” of $20, but what really caught people off guard is when he told ushers to close the doors to the congregation while they collect the money.

Signal Gate

Signal Gate

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Kiyoshi Ota (Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and several of the country’s top defense officials to be caught in a lie after the Editor-in-chief of the Atlantic was added to a group chat full of active military war plans. On Wednesday (March 26), Jeffrey Goldberg, dropped a bombshell publishing of the sensitive context he was granted access after Hegseth practically called his bluff.

Kanye West... That's it

Kanye West... That’s it

Ye Interview *Unedited Version* Talks Playboi Carti, Virgil Abloh, Crypto

Between West’s recent black KKK outfit to his continued support of Sean “Diddy” Combs and attacks on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, the Chicago rapper has made it his mission to say and do the most shocking things he can. As The Root previously reported, Ye was briefly suspended from X after a slew of anti-semitic, racist, and homophobic tweets. But the “Donda” rapper is back on the app causing a scene.

Beyoncé Finally Wins Big at the Grammys

Beyoncé Finally Wins Big at the Grammys

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

“Not only was her album a statement about reclaiming space in music genres that Black people invented but it was a jab at her previous experience at the CMA’s, where she was met by a stiff neck crowd who believed she didn’t deserve to be there. Why? Because she’s Black. Jokes on them! ‘Cowboy Carter’ took home a Grammy for Album of The Year becoming the second Black woman to do so and Best Country Album, becoming the first Black woman to do so,” as The Root previously reported.

Army Helicopter Crashes into American Airlines Plane

Army Helicopter Crashes into American Airlines Plane

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (Getty Images)

At Around 9 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29) night, an U.S. army helicopter— model Sikorsky H-60— collided with a passenger plane carrying at least 60 people, according to CBS News. Footage of the crash shows the Black Hawk helicopter flying directly into the plane. The Independent reported that among the victims were several US Figure Skating Championship contestants and coaches. Thursday morning, authorities announced they switched from a rescue operation to a recovery operation as they don’t believe there are any survivors. So far, 27 bodies have been recovered, according to CBS.

Don Julio x Popeyes Collab

Don Julio x Popeyes Collab

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Beata Zawrzel (Getty Images)

If you thought the 2019 rage over the Popeyes chicken sandwich was something, then be prepared for the chicken company’s collaboration with the one and only Don Julio tequila. The interesting pair announced a “tequila-infused” chicken sandwich, wings, and even a drink to celebrate Super Bowl 2025.

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red Drop a Single

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red Drop a Single

Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars - Fat Juicy & Wet (Official Music Video)

Yeah... no one was expecting this one. On Jan. 24, St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red dropped a song featuring Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars called “Fat Juicy & Wet.” The track came completely out of left field leaving many on the internet in shock and borderline confused. User @prophecyisland wrote on X “bruno mars and sexyy red is an…interesting combo.”

California Fires

California Fires

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Apu GOMES (Getty Images)

A series of wildfires ravaged across Southern California this month. A city official described the first night of the fires as “one of the most devastating and terrifying” that she had ever seen in the city. According to ABC News, at least 29 people have died as a result of the disaster. President Trump has repeatedly blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials for the fires. He and First Lady Melania Trump visited Los Angeles to survey the damage during his first week in office. Trump pledged federal support for recovery efforts, including plans to improve water access for firefighting.

Handing Out Pardons to Capitol Rioters

Handing Out Pardons to Capitol Rioters

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Making good on his promise, Trump pardoned, commuted the prison sentences, or vowed to dismiss the cases of all roughly 1,500 people charged with crimes connected to the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on his first day of office, according to the White House. The controversial move was among a series of executive orders signed by the president, but one of the convicted rioters, a woman named Pamela Hemphill, has since refused the president’s pardon. “The J6 criminals are trying to rewrite history by saying that it was not a riot; it wasn’t an insurrection,” Hemphill told BBC. “I don’t want to be a part of their trying to rewrite what happened that day.”

Nurse Posts Videos of Her Twerking on Disabled Patients

Nurse Posts Videos of Her Twerking on Disabled Patients

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: TikTok, Loganville Police Departmen

As reported by The Root, “Viral video of a Black healthcare worker in the Atlanta area dancing lustfully on top of disabled individuals has now caught the attention of law enforcement authorities. Now, the woman is in big trouble. ‘I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person,’ Loganville Police Chief M.D. Lowry told USA TODAY. ‘As police officers, our highest duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and my detectives worked as swiftly as possible to bring charges in this incident.’ After a criminal investigation, Koiyan was charged with one felony count of violation of exploitation of a disabled person.”

Insurrectionist Killed By Police

Insurrectionist Killed By Police

Matthew Huttle was shot and killed just days after receiving a pardon from President Trump. According to BBC, the Indiana man was pulled over by police, and he allegedly resisted arrest in an “altercation” with an officer, according to an Indiana State Police (ISP) statement. The investigation into his death remains ongoing. The 42-year-old was inside the Capitol for about 15 minutes during the Jan. 6 riot. He was later arrested and sentenced to six months in prison as part of his plea deal. In July 2024, Huttle was released.

The Rise of DeepSeek AI

The Rise of DeepSeek AI

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

DeepSeek is a Chinese founded, owned, and operated AI company making big waves across the global market. In fact, DeepSeek’s AI assistant, which competes with the likes of ChatGPT, became the No. 1 downloaded free app in the Apple store Monday (Jan. 27), according to CNN. In light of recent TikTok controversy, DeepSeek’s rise poses a similar threat to the U.S. tech world. DeepSeek aims to be the forefront of AI, which has many American companies scared. As tensions between China and America continue to rise, experts say this debacle surrounding DeepSeek has the potential to become another “Sputnik” moment.

TikTok is Banned... Then Comes Back

TikTok is Banned... Then Comes Back

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Muhammed Selim Korkutata (Getty Images)

On Jan. 19, TikTok was banned in the United States following years of ongoing debates over ownership and freedom of speech. Let’s be clear, President Trump first sparked the “ban TikTok” wave during his first term after signing an executive order opposing the Chinese-owned app. Five years later, Trump suddenly got what he wanted when TikTok went dark for millions of American users. The president, interestingly enough, has changed his tune concerning the video-sharing platform. He went from claiming it posed a “national emergency” to the safety of Americans, according to The Guardian, to hosting TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his inauguration. Within 24 hours of the ban, TikTok was restored, and Trump takes all the credit for it.

Rolling Back DEI in Federal Government

Rolling Back DEI in Federal Government

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

On his first day in office, Trump rescinded close to 80 of the previous Administration’s executive orders, mostly targeting DEI, climate change, and COVID-19 assistance. The Republican president signed an order to end diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) programs in federal departments and agencies. His order details plans to compile a list targeting all federal contractors and grantees with DEI programs, according to the White House.

Rev. Al Sharpton and Korey Wise 'Buy-cott' Costco

Rev. Al Sharpton and Korey Wise ‘Buy-cott’ Costco

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

With the president ordering a ban on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) in the federal government, many companies and politicians have consequently fallen in line with the right-wing policy. One outlier, however, remains dedicated to protecting DEI, and even Rev. Al Sharpton began taking notice. Sharpton, criminal justice reform activist Korey Wise, and about 100 other of their supporters paraded in a Harlem Costco, the bulk grocery franchise, to “buy-cott” the store. “We’re supporting those who are not rolling back DEI,” Patrice Perry, crisis director for Sharpton’s nonprofit, told The New York Post. 

Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and Soulja Boy Perform at Trump-Celebrating Crypto Ball

Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and Soulja Boy Perform at Trump-Celebrating Crypto Ball

Snoop Dogg RESPONDS to Backlash After Trump Inauguration Performance | E! News

Some of America’s favorite rappers have caught hell after performing at the Crypto Ball, a gala that was put on to celebrate Trump’s inauguration. The Root previously reported on the matter, noting that since the criticism, Snoop, Nelly, and Soulja Boy all ran to Instagram to defend themselves. The issue is also quite ironic considering eight years ago, Snoop was one of the celebrities who was most critical of the MAGA President. But in a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, the “Gin and Juice” rapper confessed he had a change of heart. “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris,” he said, referring to the founder of his former label Death Row Records. “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Attacks on the 14th Amendment

Attacks on the 14th Amendment

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order attacking birthright citizenship, the constitutional right giving automatic citizenship to any person born in the states. Although it was framed as an attack on immigration, Trump is already catching heat over what many say actually attacks the U.S. Constitution. According to PBS, over 22 states have filed lawsuits against Trump’s executive order, saying it goes directly against the 14th Amendment, which explicitly protects birthright citizenship. More states and activists are expected to file their own suits. The announced executive order will take effect in less than 30 days.

Mass Deportations Begin

Mass Deportations Begin

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Mandel NGAN (Getty Images)

It seems the president is making good of yet another one of his controversial campaign promises to perform mass deportations of undocumented immigrants across the nation. According to his executive order, Trump has enlisted “all available resources and authorities” to help detain unlawful immigrants and further secure the Mexico-U.S. border. During the second week of the president’s term, mass deportations have started, according to BBC. Thousands of undocumented immigrants — many without any criminal history — have already been detained and deported.

SZA Joins Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl

SZA Joins Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Apple Music (Getty Images)

During Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar brought down the house with a guest performance from SZA, and an appearance by Serena Williams, during the halftime show in New Orleans. Although the Compton rapper didn’t play most of his hits, fans and foes tuned in to watch K. Dot poke at Drake for a solid 13 minutes.

Trump's Tariffs

Trump’s Tariffs

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images)

Before his election, Trump threatened several countries with tariffs if they don’t follow his wishes. And recently, Trump went head-to-head with the leader of Colombia after President Gustavo Petro refused to allow two military aircrafts carrying undocumented Colombian migrants to land, according to Politico. Trump responded by threatening 25 percent tariffs on all Colombian goods, which eventually led to him getting exactly what he wanted. But outside of Colombia, Trump’s defensive stance with several countries could come back to bite him, as time will only tell.

Man-Karen Holds Black Woman at Gunpoint

Man-Karen Holds Black Woman at Gunpoint

Video shows armed man attack, threaten to shoot woman outside Indy gas station

One day after Trump’s inauguration, video captured a heart-pounding exchange between a white man, 60-year-old Mark White, and a Black woman, 21-year-old Tashauna Gooch, after she confronts him at an Indiana gas station. The Root reported Gooch had driven up to a disabled gas pump on when White started honking at her to move. Things quickly escalated when White spotted Gooch’s gun and went to retrieve his own weapon. White allegedly told the woman “I will kill you,” then grabbed Gooch by her throat, pushed her against her car door, and began strangling her, according to IndyStar. He has since been arrested.

Scares Over Trump's Federal Grant Freeze

Scares Over Trump’s Federal Grant Freeze

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

In a memo sent out by the White House, billions in federal spending was scheduled to be suspended by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 28). The White House budget office sent the notice in efforts to “identify and review all Federal financial assistance programs and supporting activities consistent with the President’s policies and requirements,” according to CBS News. The announcement caused a mass panic for Americans who rely on government help for food, housing, student aid, and more. And with the language of the memo being pretty vague, no one knew who’d be affected. The memo has since been rescinded by the White House, according to NPR.

Jimmy Butler Gets Suspended... Again

Jimmy Butler Gets Suspended... Again

Image for article titled 25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025
Photo: Megan Briggs (Getty Images)

“The star forward for the Heat was suspended indefinitely after walking out of practice this week. According to ESPN, the six-time NBA All-Star was suspended indefinitely without pay on Monday (Jan. 27) after storming out of practice. Butler’s frustration reportedly stemmed from the Heat brass’ decision to have teammate Haywood Highsmith replace him in the starting lineup for their Monday game against the Orlando Magic. But it’s only the latest in a months-long staredown between Butler and Heat President Pat Riley, since Butler has demanded to be dealt to a contender before next week’s NBA trade deadline. This marks the third time Butler has been suspended in the last month, the latest suspension was handed down just as the 35-year-old star forward was set to return from his second suspension this season.

