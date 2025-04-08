25 Unbelievable Moments From the First Quarter of 2025

We did it, Joe! We’ve officially made it through the first quarter of 2025. Although there were plenty of hiccups, we survived. But before we move forward, let’s revisit the crazy and shocking moments from the last three months. From President Donald Trump’s wave of executive orders, to the crazy fires taking over California, the country has clearly been going through it, and it’s time we talk about it.

Advertisement

Sometimes, it’s hard to keep track what’s happening in the news, so for everyone’s sake, The Root is recapping some of the most interesting and flat out insane moments since the New Year kicked in and especially since Trump walked back into the White House. So get ready for a wild ride!