15 Moments That Proved Why This Black History Month Was Black AF

One thing is absolutely for certain, President Donald Trump was NEVER going to get in the way of Black folks celebrating Black History Month. However, this February in particular just felt... eeeextra Black. You feel me?

Typically, Black History Month is flooded with small history lessons, remembering our ancestors and prominent leaders as well as acknowledging the Black firsts of every category of life. However, what made this month special were the series of events that occurred that shined a light on how brilliant (and gangsta) the Black community is.

From amazing celebrity wins and performances to local residents showing up and showing out, this Black History Month has been Black AF! Keep scrolling to see 15 moments to remember from this year’s celebration.