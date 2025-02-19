What We Know About Onijah 'Queen of Pakistan' Robinson's Whereabouts

Onjiah Robinson, or the so-called “Queen of Pakistan,” has seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth since she took over the internet. It’s unclear whether she’s back in New York or in a jail cell in Dubai. This is what we know so far:

Onijah in Pakistan

The story goes that Robinson flew from America to Karachi, Pakistan in October of 2024 after falling in love with 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, whom she met online, according to The Express Tribune. Believing the promise that they would be married, she put herself on a plane to seal the deal. Her son told News 18 reporters she planned to come back after two weeks but she never returned.

The report says that upon her arrival to Pakistan, Memon’s family rejected the marriage and the family took the teen into hiding. Robinson was then left stranded and her tourist visa expired. Since then, she’s gone viral for her interactions with local press where she’s demanded insane amounts of money and insisted she was going to “fix up” the place.

Onijah Seen in Dubai

According to The Express Tribune and The Mirror, she was boarding a plane out of Karachi headed to New York when she took a detour to Dubai for a connecting flight. Videos showed her inside the airport with officials being escorted onto the jet bridge. There was one report that airline officials escorted her off the plane in concern for “security reasons,’’ but as of now there’s really no other reports to merit any truth to that.

In other videos, Robinson is seen wearing her signature lime green hijab and a bright red lip while walking around Dubai, taking videos and photos with locals. Her behavior drew some concern from some fans, though. In one video, Robinson held a cigarette and started beefing with a local resident.

“If you do something, I’m gonna burn your face,” she said looking at a man while holding a lit cigarette. “I’m deadass. I’m not playing. Make a decision.”

Where is She Now?

We honestly don’t know. In an undated video, she’s seen saying, “I just arrived at terminal [unaudible] and I will appear 11:11 on Saturday.” Assumably, this was the day she arrived at the Karachi airport bound for New York.

Some social media users even claimed she was in New York, though, with no proof. However, according to Sportskeeda, Robinson was taken into protective custody after leaving Dubai International Airport to wander the streets. Some users believe she was arrested after her heated interaction. Y’all know, Dubai is known to have some strict rules about behavior, particularly, toward men.

“She really be playing a dangerous game lmao it might be funny to us but she in a whole different world over there 💀” one X user wrote.

Her TikTok page has been quiet for some time. No information about Robinson has been reported by local Abu Dhabi news. Express Tribune reports that US officials have been in talks with UAE authorities about her current restrictions. As of now, Robinson seems to be a phantom and the people invested in her shenanigans are worried.

“I’ve been worried about Onijah Robinson like she was my own sister, daughter, mother or friend. Someone please tell me that she’s OK and back from Dubai. #OnijahRobinson,” wrote another X user.