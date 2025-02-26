Music

Why Doechii's Wild New Milan Fashion Week Look Has Social Media on Fire

The Grammy-winning rapper stunned during Dsquared2's fall 2025 presentation.

By
Jared Alexander
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Doechii attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Doechii attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Doechii can’t stop slaying the game. The “Denial is a River” rapper is fresh off quite the run, from dropping her critically acclaimed album Alligator Bites Never Heal last summer to making it all the way to the Grammys stage, making history as the third Black woman ever to win Best Rap Album.

Suggested Reading

A 4K HD TV for Under $300? Yes, Please
LL Cool J Has a Surprising Response to Breakdancing in the Olympics
Prime Day Prep Sheet: TV Deals for Upgrading your Home Theater
Interview With Bakari Sellers

Suggested Reading

A 4K HD TV for Under $300? Yes, Please
LL Cool J Has a Surprising Response to Breakdancing in the Olympics
Prime Day Prep Sheet: TV Deals for Upgrading your Home Theater
Interview With Bakari Sellers

Now, just a few weeks after making music history, the rapper and singer took to the Milan Fashion Week runway, showing off a brand new look that has all of the internet talking.

Advertisement

Related Content

Here's the Real, and Hilarious, Story Behind Doechii's 2025 Grammys Fashion Accessory
6 Times Grammy-Winner Doechii Was Shockingly Honest

Related Products

Shop All Music on Amazon

Related Content

Here's the Real, and Hilarious, Story Behind Doechii's 2025 Grammys Fashion Accessory
6 Times Grammy-Winner Doechii Was Shockingly Honest

Related Products

Shop All Music on Amazon

Doechii made her Milan Fashion Week debut in Dsquared2, opening the fall 2025 presentation with an epic appearance set to one of her tracks. Set to her thumping dance track “NISSAN ALTIMA,” Doechii struts down the runway like a pro, in a Y2K-inspired look complete with a shirt that says “Iconique,” a distressed puffer jacket, denim shorts and high heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The look is very much in line with the out-of-the-box style we’ve come to know and expect from the rapper. Just like her Grammys performance weeks ago, Doechii brought her commanding stage presence, as the show attendees cheered her on.

Fans are going up for Doechii in the comments of Vogue’s post of the event, with one user writing, “Doechii RUNNING out of that car in those heels” with fire emojis. One user wrote “Doechii walk is eating!!” while another added, “When she said ‘I’m everything’ she meant it.”

Advertisement

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8Y38YKL/

Advertisement

As Women’s Wear Daily points out, this is not the first time Doechii has worn a Dsquared2 look, as she sported the brand when she attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards last year. The look also serves as a departure from her recent looks, as she has become known for her custom Thom Browne looks she has rocked all throughout the last year.