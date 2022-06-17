While Young Thug, Gunna and many of the members of Young Stoner Life sit in jail on RICO charges, “King Slime” is penning verses.

On Thursday, his nephew and YSL signee, BSlime, posted a video on Instagram of him speaking to Thug over the phone. While on the phone, Thug rapped a freestyle on his experiences in jail so far, missing his family and thoughts of suicide.

The “Hot rapper rhymed, “I’m just sitting here in my cell like, ‘Damn, I’m really in jail’/God, give me another chance to show you I can prevail/I could put my arms from wall to wall inside this tiny-ass cell.”

Advertisement

He continued, “I tried to cry but ain’t nothing left/I contemplated doing myself, n-gga/The most suicides deaths are in this jaill/But let’s not forget that this ain’t Hell.

Earlier this week, fellow YSL member Gunna penned an open letter to fans professing his innocence and sharing that 2022 has been one of the best years in his life, despite the RICO charges.



During Summer Jam, the New York City hip-hop festival, Thug shared a message with the crowd and implored them to sign the “Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art” petition, which was created by the CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, and the COO of Atlantic Records, Julie Greenwald.

Advertisement

It urges that lyrics from rappers should not be able to be used as evidence in court and argues that this occurrence only happens in rap and not other genres with fewer Black artists.

Both Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bond by a Superior Court judge and their trial date is set for January 2023.

Advertisement

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia has been receiving threats due to her 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and members of Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL). It has not been from members of YSL, but fans of the label have constantly sent threats her way.