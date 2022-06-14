Since Gunna was arrested on RICO charges in Georgia, many of his fans have been waiting to hear from the “Pushin P” rapper.

In his first public statement since he, Young Thug and members of the Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) were charged with a 56-count indictment, Gunna reflects on 2022 as one of the best years of his life, despite the indictment.

Weeks ago, Gunna was denied bond by a Fulton County Superior Court Judge and has a trial date set for January 2023. Prosecutors argued that Gunna was an official gang member of YSL and in one of the commanding positions. He was not released on bond because prosecutors worried witnesses would be intimidated if the rapper was released.

Advertisement

Gunna’s full statement read:

2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation. This year I had the whole world pushing P. Growing up from where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones. My entire life, I’ve seen Black Men, Black Women, and Black Children constantly attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used and held captive. I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstances. I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, and for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones. For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions. As a Black Man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when I’m a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people. In 12 states more than half of the prison population is Black, one of those states is Georgia. Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person. When I was free, I was good and kind to the community around me and, when I am released, I will do the same thing all over again. We still pushin P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride and Persistence.

One of the most controversial aspects of the trial is that prosecutors have used the lyrics of Gunna, Young Thug and other YSL artists against them as evidence. This has led Kevin Liles, the CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment, to start the “Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art” petition.

Gunna’s 2022 album DS4EVER was released in January 2022 and has been one of the most popular albums this year. His smash hit, “Pushin P” had people saying a phrase that they had no idea what it meant for most of this year.