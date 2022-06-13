Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia has been receiving threats and backlash due to her 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and members of Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) and her creation of a special grand jury to investigate the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his attempt to hijack Georgia’s 2020 election results.

But, Willis wants to make clear that the threats she is receiving are not from anyone in the YSL indictments. In an interview with WSB-TV, Willis said, “We don’t believe that these threats were directed by anyone that is in the YSL indictment. I would say that [threats are coming from] people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense.”

Those YSL “admirers,” aren’t alone. Willis has received just as many threats from supporters of former President Trump. Due to all of the threats she has received from the fanbases of these two entities, security has to be around 24/7.

Advertisement

Oh, it is definitely a significant driver of the heightened security,” said Willis. “People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor.”

I understand that people’s “fandom” may get in the way of them thinking rationally, but District Attorney Willis is simply doing her job. I mean what do people want from her? She’s a district attorney, she investigates people and her receiving these threats is crossing a line, whether she’s a Black woman or not.

In just the last couple of weeks, the jail bonds for rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been denied and both of their trial dates are set for January 2023.

During Summer Jam, the New York City hip-hop festival, Thug shared a message with the crowd and implored them to sign the “Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art” petition, which was created by the CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, and the COO of Atlantic Records, Julie Greenwald.