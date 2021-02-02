You Know It’s Bad When Mitch McConnell Thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Telling ‘Loony Lies’

Photo : SAUL LOEB ( Getty Images )

Fanny Neck Mitch McConnell sat there for four years as the Senate majority leader and never once condemned, commented, complained, castrated–or any other C-word –anything coming out of former President Donald Trump’s anus-shaped mouth.



He didn’t say a damn thing when Trump was suggesting that scientists find a way to bring the light inside the body to stop the spread of coronavirus. Not one word on the dumbass wall that no one wanted. Nothing when Trump noted that Frederick Douglass was really starting to show out and get his name out there in the press.

Advertisement

But now the line, the line that didn’t seem to be there when President Trump was in office, has been crossed as old Satchel Neck McConnell has come out to condemn “QAren” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.



From the USA Today:



McConnell issued a statement condemning the extremist views of Greene, whose support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories has drawn scorn from Democrats and some Republicans. McConnell said the Georgia congresswoman’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” is a “cancer for the Republican Party.” “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

Well, what do you know? It looks like McConnell’s neck pouch isn’t just for storing food but it in fact hides his voice box.



USA Today notes that Democrats have been calling for Greene to be “censured, removed from her committee or even ousted from Congress as more of her social media activity from before she ran for office have been put in the spotlight.”



Advertisement

“House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, is planning to deliver an ultimatum to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Greene this week, a source familiar tells CNN. Hoyer is expected to tell McCarthy that Republicans have 72 hours to strip Greene of her committee assignments, or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor,” CNN reports.



It’s clear from her social media accounts that she’s either with the QAnon wild-ass crazy conspiracies or she’s hanging with people who are. Either Greene or someone with access to her accounts has liked posts calling for violence against Democratic Congress members, including the killing of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Oh, and get this: She believes that space lasers may have caused deadly wildfires in California.



Advertisement

The call for Greene to bounce her crazy ass out of Congress began to pick up steam after she was named to the House Education and Labor Committee—and this happened after social media posts showed her claiming that “shooting massacres at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut (2012) and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas in Florida (2018)” were staged events designed to help Democrats promote gun control, USA Today reports.

It looks like McConnell has finally decided to let his neck hang and speak up, but something tells me Greene’s not going anywhere.

