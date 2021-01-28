Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Can Be a Conspiracy Theorist, But She Shouldn’t Be a Member of Congress

Photo : Dustin Chambers ( Getty Images )

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is trash. In fact, when actual trash was placed next to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the trash kept wondering what the hell that smell was.



It was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bullshit.



Greene is one of these people who believes that the 2018 shooting Parkland, Fla., in which children were killed, was a hoax. She also believes all kinds of other crazy shit like a pizza place in Washington, D.C., is really a front for a pedophile ring. She probably believes that Yeezys have jumped over the Jumpman.



In short, if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene walked outside wearing a tinfoil fedora, no one would be surprised. Not one person. And that is the beauty of America; everyone is entitled to believe whatever the fuck they want.



But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouldn’t be a member of Congress. Hell, she probably shouldn’t even be a member of Costco.



Greene isn’t one of these people who quietly holds her beliefs; she’s one of those people who harasses the survivors of the Parkland shooting.



“On Wednesday, a video went viral of Greene berating activist David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, calling him a ‘coward’ and accusing him of being paid by George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist,” the Washington Post reports.



She literally harassed Hogg for blocks, being a total fucking Karen, blathering about how she’s a gun owner and Hogg is trying to take away her second amendment rights. This coupled with the discovery of Greene liking Facebook posts calling for the deaths of members of Congress and her reportedly kicking a reporter out of a town hall meeting for asking a question of the congresswoman about all the crazy bullshit she’s been linked to was enough for several Democrats and a few Republicans to call for her resignation, while “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he planned to talk with Greene about what his spokesman called the “deeply disturbing” comments,” the Post reports.

Greene has dismissed the Facebook controversy as “fake news” and claims that the media is just trying to tear her down. Now where have we heard this before?



Nick Dyer, a spokesman for Greene’s office, told the Washington Post in an email that the reporter shouldn’t have been asking questions at a question-asking event because this wasn’t the time for questions.



“This was a town hall for constituents,” Dyer said. “Not a press conference. Every attendee (besides media) was allowed to ask a question and Congresswoman Greene answered every question.”



But Greene isn’t all bad, as her crazy antics are all on the Republican side of the room, and they own her, whether they want to or not. Coming off the failed coup by Trump’s tyrants, Greene really isn’t the voice the GOP wants taking all the air out of the room, and yet here she is being as crazy as a shithouse rat, which she’s totally entitled to be, but they have a place for people like that in America and it’s called the White House. Wait, I mean the big house, or one of the houses but definitely not the House side of Congress.

