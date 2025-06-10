Diddy Makes This Hilarious Comparison When Complaining About His Courtroom Sketches

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As we established at the beginning of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex crime trial, there are to be no cameras in the courtroom. For now, all we see are courtroom sketches of him. However, it appears those images have been rubbing the mogul the wrong way.

The public has been dying to see what the mogul looks like after rotting away a few months behind bars since his arrest in September 2024. As The Root previously reported, Combs had been seen by spectators with much more gray hair visible than ever before. Without access to his luxury grooming, he now appears to rock a short high top spotted with salt and pepper, a majority salt goatee and growing beard.

Thanks to Reuters' Jane Rosenberg, we have an idea of what this looks like. However, according to The New York Post, Combs had something to say about how his image is being portrayed.

“Soften me up a bit, you’re making me look like a koala bear,” Combs said to Rosengberg in court last Thursday, according to The Post. According to CNN, he addressed her again Tuesday but it was not noted what was said.

...Are koala bears not soft and cuddly creatures? If you think about it, the defense has been working pretty hard to keep Combs from being portrayed as a big violent predator.

Anywho, it's not the first time Rosenberg received some banter for her sketches. She previously said President Donald Trump told her to make him look sexy while on trial and Rudy Giuliani previously accused her of making him look like his dog (which is exactly what he gets), per The Post.

Combs has bigger fish to fry than policing the drawings of himself. The rapper is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail - hence the change in cosmetic appearance.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.