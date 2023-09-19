Why Some People Call Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour "Life Changing."

Only a few more shows are left on the Renaissance Tour! Yes, it’s okay to cry. Every day that I scroll on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, I see a new clip from the Renaissance Tour, and I have yet to skip, watching each one as if I haven’t already seen her perform in August. I did not consider myself to be a part of the Hive before seeing her live (still not sure if I qualify to be a part of it), but something about this tour just hits differently. Some concertgoers have claimed that the show has changed their lives. Why is that?

1. Nostalgia

Beyoncé begins her concert with “Dangerously In Love”, the title track of her debut album of the same name. Fans instantly melt when the two-decades-old hit blasts through the speakers. Throughout the concert, she drops in her classic hits that bring back each person to the moment they fell in love with Queen Bey.

2. The Celebrity Factor

It’s particularly intriguing to see how other celebrities admire Beyoncé. I mean, even Diana Ross came to sing “Happy Birthday” to her! The Renaissance Tour has proven to be the best place to be this summer.

3. Interactive Show

At this point, every concertgoer is familiar with the mute challenge. Unfortunately, some people don’t care. There have been hilarious clips online of people getting frustrated with their cities not following Bey’s directions and shutting up for more than 5 seconds. It’s been fun to see how dedicated people are to winning the coveted title for being the most “on mute” (FYI it was Atlanta night one).

4. She Gave Other Artists and Communities the Spotlight

Beyoncé has made a beautiful effort to show her respect to various artists. From the Clark Sisters to Donna Summer and TS Madison. Her set list is full of diversity which has allowed so many people to feel seen on this tour. One of the most special parts about her dancers is that many of them are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, having a designated ballroom part of the show.

5. No Show is the Same

Another reason why you can’t stop thinking about the concert is because no two shows have been the same. Since the show began in May, there have been a variety of outfits, song mashups, guests, and crowd interactions. She’s even surprised audiences by singing her viral Dubai version of the song “Drunk in Love.” Every city had a uniquely crafted show.

Overall, it’s safe to say that the Renaissance Tour has left many people, including me, being a bigger fan of Beyoncé than before the tour. The dedication she has to her craft is next level. Good luck to people who saw Bey for their first concert because it will be a difficult one to top!