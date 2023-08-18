Here's How Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Performance Inspired Oprah

Oprah may be, well, Oprah and a legend in her own right, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still learning from other fellow legends, namely Beyoncé.

After enjoying the Renaissance Tour with her bestie Gayle King and Bey’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, Oprah hopped on Instagram on Friday to share how watching that performance inspired her to “turn the volume up” on her own life.

“You know I often say that all of us are living or striving to have the fullest expression of ourselves as a human being, that is someone—Miss Beyoncé—who is fully expressed to the maximum degree, with the volume fully turned up in her life,” she began. “And it made me think about my own life differently, which is what real art does. Whether you see a beautiful painting, or go to a concert that moves you or hear a piece of music. It is inspiring something in you to be better, to grow, to the next level, to expand. And I felt that way about the Beyoncé concert.”

She continued: “Watching her and her full glory. And so I’m asking you this question this week: what can you do, because I’m thinking about this for myself, to turn up the volume in your own life? Particularly in the next 30 days.”

Hmm. OK, Oprah—challenge accepted. Now I’m not quite sure what “turning the volume up” on my own life looks like right at this second, but you know what? The thought of seeing the excellence in someone else and using that as a jumpoff point to enact excellence in your own way is actually the type of skills and activities real leaders should do on a regular basis. So I’m here for it! Who says you have to wait for the new year to embark on a new way of living, anyway?