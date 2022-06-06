After being sued for ruining her boyfriend’s marriage, you knew NeNe Leakes wasn’t just going to stay quiet and let things work themselves out.



According to TMZ, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star responded to the lawsuit in an Instagram Live video saying, “I’m already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.” She went on to add, “Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey.”

NeNe also posted affectionate photos of her and her man with the caption “Yours, Mine, Ours,” quoting Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs,” which played over the Instagram Story.

As we previously reported at The Root, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, the wife of NeNe’s boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, is suing Leakes for causing the end of her marriage. Per legal documents, Tehmeh-Sioh is asking for more than $100,000, claiming she’s “suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection.” Nyonisela and Malomine reside in North Carolina, one of seven states where someone can be sued for participating in an extramarital affair.

Per Complex, the lawsuit also states NeNe and Nyonisela “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without [Tehmeh-Sioh’s] knowledge or consent.” The suit also claims Malomine was embarrassed by photos Leakes posted to social media.

Following the death of her husband, NeNe went public with her new relationship in December, posting videos and photos of the couple at the reality TV star’s birthday party. She confirmed the romance to The Shaderoom, saying, “We’re dating! We’re friends. I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”

Look, I’m not here to judge anyone’s relationship or response to their marriage ending. However, this feels like the kind of case that can get very messy, very fast, and all parties involved will wish they had just moved on with their lives.