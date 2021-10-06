It really doesn’t pay to be a punk-ass cracka, but these white folks love making charges on their racism cards.

Edward Mathews, a New Jersey man captured on video going on a racist rant this summer, was charged with bias intimidation and harassment on Tuesday, according to ABC 6 Action News.

On July 2, Mathews, 45, is seen on a viral video screaming racist words at a Black man. He was extremely aggressive and verbally violent. The video generated so much outrage that it sparked large protests outside of his home a few days later.

To be clear, Mathers did dare people to “come see me,” and they showed up to his house. The crowds were so huge that the cops had to escort him to the police car. He was cuffed July 5 and is now facing 22 charges.

But the charges are connected to past alleged acts. Mathews allegedly left a threatening note on someone’s car and vandalized it, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim said he wrote the note after running one of her friends out of their neighborhood.

“I think he wrote on the note, something like, ‘One down, few to go.’ Something along the lines,” recalled the victim, according to Action News, who only wanted to be known as Gibbons.

Four people who were in the crowd during the protest at Mathews’ house were charged Tuesday as well. The crimes include discharging pepper spray at the cops, spitting at them and damaging Mathews’ property—not that we give a fuck about his property, of course.

Here is more on this story, per ABC 6 Action News:

The Mount Laurel Police Department has come under scrutiny for the way complaints were handled by officers - some complaints date back to 2016. The department was also accused of favoriting Mathews. But an independent review of the department indicates neither to be true. According to the findings of the investigation, the department viewed the complaints raised by neighbors on a case-by-case basis, rather than taking a problem-oriented approach. “With a broader perspective on the situation in the community, MLPD might have been able to devise an effective solution and brought relief to the residents Mathews had victimized sooner than his July 2 arrest,” the prosecutor’s office said. The investigation also found no indication of favoritism shown toward Mathews.

Of course, Mathews is crying like a little bitch now that he is being held accountable for his racism. He told Action News in an interview before he was taken into custody that he regretted his words.

“I cannot apologize enough. I was drunk, I was out of line, I let my anger get the best of me,” Mathews said.

Man, fuck this dude.





