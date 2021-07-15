Judge Says Edward Mathews Poses a 'High Risk of Danger to the Community' and Will Stay in Jail Until August Hearing

Booooy, the hits just keep on coming for a certain peeled Mr. Potato Head-looking racist from New Jersey whose unbridled caucasity led him to harass his Black neighbors with racial slurs and then turn on his own location, resulting in more than 100 people deciding to pull up. Mount Laurel’s Edward Mathews is facing a total of 14 charges, including assault and bias intimidation as well as weapons and drug-related charges. During a Wednesday hearing, a judge decided that the Jersey Boar needs to stay his ass in jail until damn near September because he poses a “high risk of danger to the community.”

ABC 6 reports that Superior Court Judge Terrence Cook, who is Black—because I can’t stress enough the hilarity of discount David Duke ending up going before a Black judge—ruled that Mathews will remain in lockup until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 25. Mathews has seven days to appeal the ruling, but prosecutors made it abundantly clear that the Bigots Gone Wild star doesn’t need to be roaming the streets.



“He was shooting up cars this entire time,” Burlington County Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson said Wednesday. “He was throwing rocks at cars and he was smearing feces on cars. The ammunition confirms this and it’s not a leap to assume that it would escalate his behavior if he was in fact released and that ammunition could be aimed at a person next time.”



As The Root previously reported, one of Mathews’ Black neighbors had accused him of shooting up her car with a BB gun, and investigators found a slingshot and ball bearings that matched the weapons used to damage two vehicles belonging to another neighbor.



Apparently, all of that alleged harassment and vandalism amounts to only the tip of the white supremacist iceberg. According to the prosecution, Mathews is both figuratively and literally a shitty human being.



From ABC:



Hutchinson on Wednesday said Mathews began harassing homeowners association board members, who were all of color, over a year ago, including by smashing windows of a neighbor’s vehicle with a rock and smearing their car with fecal matter. Hutchinson also said the FBI had determined that handwriting on a note to a neighbor matched Mathews’. The note came amid Mathews disagreement with Black homeowners association board members and after a former board member he pressured had moved, according to Hutchinson. The note said “one down only a few more to go,” the prosecutor said. Mathews’ attorney, Anthony Rizzo, argued against the evidence obtained under an extreme risk protective order saying it was faulty because Mathews posed no risk at the time because he was already in jail. He also argued that prosecutors’ inclusion of medical records from the 1990s and early 2000s and prior criminal history were too remote to be considered. But it was that very evidence that led the judge to the decision of denying his release. The judge’s ruling ran contrary to a computer-generated assessment that indicated Mathews could be released from jail, but Cook said he also took into consideration that Mathews had 20 prior convictions. He also said he considered other factors, including the “racially derogatory language.”

20. Prior. Convictions.

The nature of the 20 crimes he’s been convicted of in the past is unclear—and God knows I really want to know, because WTF? B ut what is clear is this man appears to have been a menace for quite some time.



Sometimes you just have to keep the trash in the can. Please keep this man in jail for as long as the law will allow.

