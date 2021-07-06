New Jersey Man Faced Protests and Arrest After Racist Rant Against Black Neighbor

Image : Twitter ( Other

There is no group of people more dedicated to the cause of fucking around and finding out than white people. A white man in New Jersey fucked around and yelled racist slurs at his Black neighbor and found out that shit not only results in protests outside your home, but also getting arrested.



According to WPVI, the controversy began over the weekend after a video of Edward Cagney Matthews pushing and shouting racial slurs at his Black neighbor went viral. According to their neighbors, the dispute began over prolonged issues with the community’s Homeowners Association board.

“This is not Africa, or (inaudible) or wherever the fuck you were,” Matthews could be heard saying, and at multiple points he calls his neighbor a “f ucking nigger.” At one point, Matthews could be seen pushing his neighbor and getting in his face to try to provoke him.

Shortly after the video went viral, protesters began to demonstrate outside of Matthews’ home in the Mount Laurel neighborhood. They knew where he lived because Matthews, who apparently was really feeling himself, gave out his address at the end of the viral video.

“There is nothing I’m going to be able to say that’s going to justify me using the words that I used,” Matthews told WPVI in an interview. “Whatever I have to do to make it up to the community— and the world at this point, seeing how big it is — understand that I made a mistake, allow me the ability to move forward, just like we all deserve,” said Matthews.

Nigga, you said that shit with your whole chest. You were so confident in your trash-assness that you gave out your address. You doxxed yourself! You can’t ask for the smoke and then try to walk it back once you catch it; you’re too damn old to not know better, b.

After a weekend of protests, Matthews was eventually taken into custody by Mt. Laurel Police on Monday evening. Protesters pelted Edwards with water bottles and ice as police escorted him out of his home—which is honestly some of the most Game of Thrones shit. They straight-up shamed this man, and I’m honestly not even mad about it.

Matthews was arrested on charges of assault and bias intimidation, due to the pushing and multiple racial slurs he used in the video. He will remain in custody until his arraignment hearing, which is expected to occur within the week.



Apparently, this wasn’t even the first time Matthews has shown his ass. Police confirmed with WPVI that they’ve had calls about Edwards before, and a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said that he vandalized her home shortly before the viral incident.



“Sad because it should not be that many times. If the justice system had done their work earlier... he would not be here at this point,” she said.

