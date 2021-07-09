Mount Laurel Racist Faces New Weapons, Drug and Stalking Charges

Edward Cagney Mathews Photo : Mount Laurel Police Department

Edward Cagney Mathews has been having a rough go of it ever since a viral video showed him harassing a Black resident with racial slurs while asserting his right to be wherever he wants to be besides wherever Humpty Dumpty-ass white men go to mind their own damn business and leave Black folk alone.

Since then, he’s been arrested, humiliated and pelted with bottles, all because he got too bold for his bigoted britches and challenged people to “come see me”—to which more than 100 people responded, “Bet.” Now, New Jersey’s Phony Soprano is looking at charges related to weapons, drugs and stalking on top of the assault and bias intimidation charges he was already facing.

The Associated Press reports that Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Thursday the new charges for Mount Laurel’s Klanny from the block.

From AP:

In addition to harassment and trespass charges, Mathews now faces two counts of criminal mischief and charges of possession of a weapon — a slingshot — for an unlawful purpose, possession and intent to distribute a controlled, dangerous substance, stalking, unlawful possession of a weapon and drug paraphernalia charges.

A slingshot? A SLINGSHOT, MY NIGGA??

As if this story wasn’t already embarrassing enough for Party City Archie Bunker, Mathews really got himself popped for being an old-ass Dennis the Menace.

As The Root previously reported, video footage showed Matthews calling his Black neighbor a nigger and a monkey (as if Mathews ain’t out here looking like Whitey Joe Young himself, but whatever). According to AP, it was the Black man’s wife who called the police and another neighbor, a Black woman, had called earlier to report Slush Limbaugh harassing her, shouting racial slurs at her and vandalizing her car.

More from AP:

A doorbell camera captures Mathews bringing his dogs to her front yard, repeating a racial slur and thrusting his hips in a vulgar way after police responded and talked to him, prosecutors said. On Thursday, Coffina said that investigators determined that one of the victims of harassment believed Mathews had used a BB on her car, and authorities recovered a slingshot and ball bearings that matched those used to damage two vehicles belonging to a neighbor. officials also recovered psilocybin mushrooms, according to the prosecutor.

Bruh...

Matthews just might be the ultimate proof needed to establish a link between racism and stupidity. You can tell this white man was never expecting the police to do shit about his alleged history of hateful harassment, which is likely why the Mount Laurel Police Department is also under internal investigation regarding what neighbors have described as a lackluster attitude on the part of the police in dealing with Matthews’ alleged racial harassment past and present.

“If you do your research, this guy has been harassing many people in that complex,” Marcus Sibley, president of the Southern Burlington NAACP, told the Burlington County Times after Matthews’ arrest. “If you have a repeat offender and this is a hate crime, we need to stop giving people lollipop repercussions and an example needs to be made out of this person.”

Hell, even in the video footage, Mathews is heard shouting at a police officer, “Fuck you, go talk to the niggers. Let them know what I’m all about and what fucking rights they have,” to which the cop replied in the most even-tempered tone possible, “Alright. You want to go back to your house?”

Anyway, according to AP, Mathews is currently being held in Burlington County Jail and prosecutors are asking the state Superior Court to keep his ass locked up while his charges are pending.

“A hearing is tentatively scheduled for next week,” AP reports.



