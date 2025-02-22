Experts Reveal The Real Face of DEI, Elon Musk Says Black ‘60 Minutes’ Journalist Deserves ‘Long Prison Sentence’ Over Kamala Harris Interview, Rep. Jasmine Crockett Provides Disturbing Tea On Elon Musk’s DOGE and More Political News

2 / 7
Elon Musk Says Black ‘60 Minutes’ Journalist Deserves ‘Long Prison Sentence’ Over Kamala Harris Interview
Elon Musk has set his sights on the journalists of CBS’ “60 Minutes.” Donald Trump’s senior adviser, 53, was seemingly triggered by the CBS News show after it shared a quote on X from former Republican USAID Administrator Andrew Natsios. - Candace McDuffie Read More
If you’re worried about Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) seemingly increasing power to dismantle the structure of the Federal government and access your personal information, you’re not alone. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a member of the House Oversight Committee on DOGE, has been making the rounds and speaking out about the mysterious agency created by President Donald Trump. - Angela Johnson Read More
This is Messy: Four Deputy Mayors Resigned From NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Administration And Trump May Be The Cause
It looks like controversy continues to plague New York Mayor Eric Adams. The Justice Department decided to move forward in dismissing corruption charges against him last week. This, coupled with Adams’ cooperation with the Trump administration on immigration issues, prompted some of his most trusted staff to take action. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Since being sworn in as President for a second time last month, Trump’s term has been mired in controversy by his continued attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion—or in other words Black people. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Bakari Sellers discusses Trump’s war against the progress people of color have made in this country.