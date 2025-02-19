Elon Musk Says Black '60 Minutes' Journalist Deserves 'Long Prison Sentence' Over Kamala Harris Interview

Elon Musk has set his sights on the journalists of CBS’ “60 Minutes.” Donald Trump’s senior adviser, 53, was seemingly triggered by the CBS News show after it shared a quote on X from former Republican USAID Administrator Andrew Natsios.

Natsios insisted that Trump saying that USAID “is rife with fraud” was untrue. Musk, who has worked diligently to destroy the agency, responded by stating “60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world!”

The Tesla CEO then posted a clip of “60 Minutes” reporter Bill Whitaker interviewing former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. Trump insisted it was edited in a dishonest way.

“[CBS] engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the last election,” Musk asserted in his X post. He also said “They deserve a long prison sentence.”

Last year, Trump filed a lawsuit against the network over that same interview and demanded billions of dollars in damages. According to CNN, Trump claimed that “60 Minutes” edited Harris’ fall interview in order to “mislead the public and attempt to tip the scales” of the presidential election in her favor.

Due to the lawsuit, CBS released the videos and complete transcript of its interview with Harris.

“In reporting the news, journalists regularly edit interviews — for time, space or clarity. In making these edits, 60 Minutes is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public — all while working within the constraints of broadcast television,” CBS explained in a statement.

On Feb. 10, Variety reported that a federal judge denied CBS’ motion to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit after Trump amended his lawsuit to request $20 billion in damages instead of $10 billion.

CBS has stated that the lawsuit is “completely without merit,” and that the edits on the “60 Minutes” broadcast featuring Harris were protected under the First Amendment.