This is Messy: Four Deputy Mayors Resigned From NYC Mayor Eric Adams administration And Trump May Be The Cause

It looks like controversy continues to plague New York Mayor Eric Adams. The Justice Department decided to move forward in dismissing corruption charges against him last week. This, coupled with Adams’ cooperation with the Trump administration on immigration issues, prompted some of his most trusted staff to take action.

Four of Adams’ deputies, Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker, confirmed their resignations as reported by NBC New York. According to the outlet, the deputy mayors believed they could not fulfill their oath of office as Adams asked them not to criticize Trump ‘s policies that conflict with their work.

“Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles,” they said in a statement.

In addition to the deputies, at least seven Justice Department officials have resigned over the department’s handling of Adams’ case. Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Danielle R. Sassoon, wrote in a memo to Attorney General Pam Bondi that “Adams’s attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo.”

The mayor and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, have denied this claim. Last week, Adams stated he would give Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to Rikers Island jail during a meeting with White House border czar Tom Homan.

The following day, the Justice Department moved to dismiss criminal corruption charges that Adams was facing. Adams, who is up for re-election later this year, had faced a trial in April.

On Monday, City Hall issued a statement addressing the resignations.

“New Yorkers owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their service to our city.” Adams also wished his former employees well in the careers moving forward.

“I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future.”