Trump Mocks Teen Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg and His Campaign Tweets Image of His Face on Her Body

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech at the plenary session during the COP25 Climate Conference on Dec. 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Photo : Pablo Blazquez Dominguez ( Getty Images )

It appears that the Trump campaign’s re-election strategy is to use Photoshopped images of the president’s orange face on the bodies of every successful white person, both fictional and real. As it stands, Trump and his team have shared images of the president’s face on fake great white hope Rocky Balboa and supervillain Thanos.



While one might understand the president’s innate inner demon-child wanting to be Rocky or the accurate portrayal of him seeing himself as a mass murderer like Thanos, Trump’s team’s latest use of Photoshop is really bizarre and creepy. Someone inside Trump’s campaign thought it was a good idea to superimpose his face on 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who was recently named Time’s Person of the Year.



An altered mockup of the Time magazine cover showing the president’s big-ass adult orange male head on Greta Thunberg’s tiny body was posted to the Trump War Room Twitter account on the same day that Time made the announcement. Thunberg received the honor for “turning vague anxieties about the planet into a worldwide movement calling for global change,” t he Independent reports.

But Trump’s team couldn’t let the 16-year-old have her shine and instead reimagined the cover with Trump’s mug with a note: “When it comes to keeping his promises, there’s only one Person Of The Year.”

They even included a list of why Trump deserved the award, including: “Booming Economy, Record Job Creation, Historic Tax Cuts, #AmericaFirst Trade Deals, Isis Destroyed, Building the Wall.”

Because the president doesn’t understand graciousness or civility even when the person isn’t an opponent or is a child, he mocked Greta’s accolade, tweeting on Thursday: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”