Black Twitter Comes Alive at News That Elon Musk Is Finally Leaving the Trump Administration

After 130 days as President Donald Trump’s right hand man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is officially outta here! Musk announced he’s done with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Wednesday (May 28), and Black folks are breathing a sigh of relief.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” he wrote on X. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Many Black politicians like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett ripped into Musk after his announcement. On X, she wrote “Elon came to Washington thinking he could run the government like one of his companies — firing people left and right, gutting essential services, and tearing this shit up from the ground up.” She continued demanding a “full investigation into the damage he’s caused.”

Other Black folks weren’t as politically correct. “DIDNT EVEN LAST A F*****G YEAR - FALL OF THE AMERICAN EMPIRE IN MY LIFETIME,” @sryimcrazy said.

Even Minn. Gov. Tim Walz, who’s been critical of Trump and Musk, celebrated Musk’s departure saying, “finally rooting out waste and abuse.”

But while folks are relived Musk is finally out of his government role, many Black folks warned about the real harm he caused in just over 100 days. “All those workers lost their government jobs for nothing,” @KyleAnthonie tweeted.

@ImKnotTheOne said Americans shouldn’t be quick to celebrate because Musk got exactly what he wanted. “Musk got the felon the presidency and in return he got private information of millions of Americans,” she wrote. “It was a mobster transaction.”

Since Musk was named head of the (DOGE), 19 states sued the Trump administration alleging Musk tried to access taxpayer records, including Social Security numbers and bank account information of millions, which posed an obvious cyber security risk, as we reported.

Musk “got access to all that data, disrupted millions of lives, and walks away after the grift is done,” @JeffJSays tweeted. “We’re truly in the dumbest timeline.”

Mich. Rep. Rashida Tlaib called out Musk for spending his time in the White House “destroying the programs working people rely on, ruining the lives of federal employees, and attacking the agencies investigating and regulating his companies” without ever evaluating the Pentagon, which is where the government spends nearly $900 billion annually.

It’s unlikely this is the last time America will hear from Musk. And after Trump’s recent antics, giving pardons to several celebrity felons like reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley and rapper NBA Youngboy, some folks online fear the president is up to no good.

“Pardons and Elon “leaving”? Some bulls**t is on the horizon,” @Keech2x said. Another user, @jstcwarrior, warned the “divorce” between Trump and Musk is “about to be messy.”

@shannon_sense said, “Ppl need to stay on him. Trust he’s done some things while there that we aren’t even aware of yet.”