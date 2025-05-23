Finally, Some Hopeful News For Federal Workers During Trump’s Layoff Tirade

As of March, over 58,000 federal employees were laid off due to President Donald Trump’s war on government agencies. Even more folks were bracing themselves to be kicked out of the job. However, a federal judge has come down with a ruling to get in front of it.

Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? Here's What You May Not Know

Judge Susan Illston of the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order to protect up to 22 agencies — including veteran affairs, housing and urban development as well as the treasury — from feeling the wrath of Trump’s layoff sweep, per The New York Times.

Advertisement

The order also says the administration is not allowed to shut down the offices all together nor take on any orders from Elon Musk’s DOGE to cut programs. The judge straight-up accused Trump of not following the law.

Advertisement

“Presidents may set policy priorities for the executive branch, and agency heads may implement them. This much is undisputed. Agencies may not conduct large-scale reorganizations and reductions in force in blatant disregard of Congress’s mandates, and a president may not initiate large-scale executive branch reorganization without partnering with Congress,” wrote Illston in her ruling.

Advertisement

The order also calls for the reinstatement of probationary employees who were placed on administrative leave and addresses “reduction force” which has pushed thousands of federal employees on administrative leave, awaiting eventual termination.

“I’m concerned about the effect of all of this litigation on the lives of the people who are being affected and being hired and rehired and furloughed. And I think we need to preserve as much order as we can for those people,” said Judge Illston Thursday during a hearing, via The Times.

Advertisement

Mind you, this isn’t the first time this particular judge clocked Trump at the door. Two weeks ago, Illston issued a two-week temporary restraining order, forcing the Trump administration to pause its layoff marathon, per CBS News. The new order extends the block.

Trump’s administration requested the Supreme Court overrule the California judge but their ruling hasn’t come down yet.

Advertisement

This is only the latest lawsuit to come against the Trump administration as Musk continues to encourage the White House to clean house and essentially, muddle down government agencies deemed a waste of money. A federal judge in Boston just put his hand up, barring the administration from firing half of the Department of Education workforce, per ABC News. Trump can keep pushing if he wants to, but it’s obvious he’ll keep having pushback.