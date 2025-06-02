A ‘Sinners’ Sequel Really Is In the Works? What Ryan Coogler Has to Say Might Surprise You

Director Ryan Coogler talks about his film, "Sinners" during Q&A after a special screening of the film in Clarksdale, Mississippi, U.S. May 29, 2025, where the film is set. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm

As “Sinners” gears up to hit streaming platforms on Tuesday, director Ryan Coogler is addressing fervent social media chatter about a potential sequel. And what he said may come as big surprise.

Talks of a forthcoming second iteration of the film blew up over the weekend after a reputable Hollywood production listing site showed that “Sinners 2” was on the docket. This, in turn sent social media into a frenzy with many buzzing in anticipation over what was to come. However, when that listing found it’s way back to Warner Bros., they shut down the unsubstantiated claims saying in that it simple “isn’t true.”

This claim also caused Coogler’s previous sentiments about a followup to the film to resurface and we hate to break it to some of the diehard fans who were itching for a part two: Coogler isn’t interested.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” Coogler explained as noted by Variety. “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

He continued: “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.”

And you know what? He has a point. “Sinners” doesn’t need a sequel because it tells a complete story from start to finish. I understand the desire from fans who want to go deeper into that world and get more insight into the lore, but sometimes some things are better left alone. There have been numerous examples of films that where the original was better than the sequel and given the high standard “Sinners” set on its own-God forbid a part two be subpar.

It’s really OK to leave things where they are and for them to end the way they end with no additional continuation or even a backstory. By doing that, you run the risk of muddying what’s already been presented and re-contextualizing it in a way that may not land as good as it did the first time around. Let us enjoy this film for what it is and what it meant to the culture. And more importantly, let’s let Coogler make the art he wants to make without always feeling like he has to stay in that one world forever.