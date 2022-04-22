Trey Songz is making headlines yet again for accusations of sexual assault. A young woman claims that the singer—born Tremaine Neverson—groped her in August 2013 during “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. In reports obtained by TMZ, the woman claims that the assault led to emotional distress.

The site also published a video where Neverson can be seen exposing the acuuser’s breast in public. Her account follows a slew of sexual assault allegations Neverson faces. Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department dropped a case against the crooner stemming from a November birthday party/performance at Drai’s Nightclub.

The department released the following statement: “The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” the message read. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

In 2020, an unnamed woman filed a $10 million lawsuit against Neverson, accusing him of touching her and engaging in a sexual act against her will in a Miami nightclub (she claimed the incident took place in 2018). Months later, a different woman said Neverson engaged in consensual sex but that he urinated on her and threatened to drop her phone and purse off a balcony ledge if she tried to leave.

Neverson took to Twitter to respond to these claims: “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he retorted.

In 2018, Andrea Buera accused Neverson of hitting and choking her at a NBA All-Star Weekend afterparty at a party in his rental home located in the Hollywood Hills. She eventually dropped the lawsuit.